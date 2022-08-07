National Football League
Jimmy Garoppolo trade reportedly not materializing for 49ers

1 hour ago

The San Francisco 49ers have been trying to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but to no avail.

And the 49ers aren't close to a deal, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

"The 49ers have been very clear about saying that they plan to trade him," Rapoport said. "Obviously, not going to be with the team this coming season. My understanding, though, right now is there is no clear trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo. Look around the NFL, think of who could take on that salary, think of who needs a starting quarterback. There isn't any clear option. Maybe one quarterback either doesn't develop like everyone thinks or maybe there is an injury and one might develop, but as of now a little bit of a waiting game. 

"So, how long are the 49ers willing to wait? From my understanding, they're willing to wait all the way to cutdown day. And, in fact, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for the 49ers to, let's say, move on from Jimmy Garoppolo now because what if another quarterback gets hurt, or what if there's some sort of need? It sounds like they're going to hold onto him as long as possible just to see if any trade market develops before eventually – and likely – moving on from him." 

Garoppolo is probably a "couple weeks away" from being ready to take the field after offseason shoulder surgery, Rapoport reported.

San Francisco announced during the offseason that Trey Lance will be its starting quarterback next season. The 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Lance, who played at North Dakota State.

When healthy, Garoppolo has been San Francisco's primary quarterback since October 2017, when they acquired him from the New England Patriots. They've reached the NFC Championship Game in two of the past three seasons with Garoppolo under center, reaching the Super Bowl in 2019.

Garoppolo finished last season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 98.7 quarterback rating, completing 68.3% of his passes.

