San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo has confidence necessary to play QB, Cowherd says

It's quite simple for Colin Cowherd when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo.

"The quarterback is often the best-looking guy on the team. … Scouts now call it ‘quarterback face.’

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," Colin broke out his "QB face" argument in discussing the calm demeanor and success of San Francisco's QB.

"Who gets the ball on the playground at 8? The boy that girls think is cute and has confidence, and the other boys kinda back off. … On average, there have been a lot of [Tom] Bradys and Joe Montanas."

Cowherd argued that Garoppolo's confidence comes not from his ability as a passer but from his "QB face," which has helped him amass a 30-13 record as the starter for the Niners and put a Super Bowl berth on his résumé.

"Any time Jimmy G makes a mistake, it's because he doesn't have a great arm," Cowherd said. "He doesn't drive the ball. He can't run around like Russell Wilson or Josh Allen. He's got some athletic limitations. But, he is the highest-rated quarterback in this league –– Pro Football Focus –– in the second half of the season, and that's why I like Jimmy G.

"He leads the NFL in yards per attempt. Why? He doesn't care if he throws a pick. He's confident. He has no problem with Trey Lance being in the building with him. He's not bothered by it at all. Why? He's confident."

So far this season, Jimmy G is 8-5 as a starter and is completing 67.4% of his passes. He has 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and S.F. has won five of its last six.

"This morning, [San Francisco] is almost everybody's dark horse, scary playoff team you don't wanna face. And you can't win in this league without a quarterback.

"Could people just put their arms around the best-looking guy in the room for once?"

