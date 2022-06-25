National Football League Jimmy Garoppolo close to throwing again after surgery 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues healing as expected and is close to throwing again after undergoing shoulder surgery in March, ESPN reported.

Garoppolo had his right throwing shoulder operated on about a month after the 49ers were bounced from the playoffs. He sprained it during S.F.'s victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

"The expectation has been Garoppolo … will throw over the next few weeks after he's been cleared, and that plan remains in place," according to ESPN.

Since all signs still point to Trey Lance becoming the new starter for San Francisco, their veteran QB remains on the trading block, and Garoppolo finally throwing the ball again will likely boost his value.

Garoppolo is due a non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary this season, and his $26.95 million salary-cap hit is the highest on San Francisco's roster for 2022. If the Niners cut or trade him, they’ll save $25.55 million in cap space. If the team can't find a trade partner, they’ll probably release him.

Jimmy G has gone 33-14 as a starter with the Niners, helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl three years ago and the NFC Championship Game last season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.