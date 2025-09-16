National Football League
Jim Harbaugh: 'The Medicine Was Out There' for Chargers Daiyan Henley in Week 2
National Football League

Jim Harbaugh: 'The Medicine Was Out There' for Chargers Daiyan Henley in Week 2

Published Sep. 16, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET

Who needs antibiotics when you have a football field in Sin City?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley had flu symptoms ahead of the team's Monday night matchup against the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but it didn't stop the third-year linebacker from shining. And his head coach made an analogy that shouldn't be surprising to any football fan. 

"Daiyan Henley, we elevated another linebacker because we just didn't know. Had a fever, but once he started playing, the medicine was out there. It was out there on the field, and it was great to see him have the game that he had," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said about Henley after the win, according to NFL.com. "He's a rising star, you know, superstar. Just happy for him. Played incredible, as did just about everybody on our defense."

On the first play from scrimmage, Henley came up with a deflected pass from Raiders quarterback Geno Smith for an interception. He would go on to finish the night with one sack, two passes defended and 10 combined tackles in what was a 20-9 win for the Chargers. In all, the Chargers intercepted Smith, who finished with a 37.0 passer rating, three times and held the Raiders to just 68 rushing yards.

After the game, Henley posted a gif of himself to X, captioned: "Flu games are overrated 2-0."

The week prior, Henley racked up one sack and eight combined tackles in the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. In 2024, Henley totaled a team-high 147 combined tackles, eight passes defended and one interception. Los Angeles selected Henley with the No. 85 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Washington State; he spent the first five seasons of his collegiate career at Nevada before transferring to Washington State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henley and the Chargers have a third consecutive divisional matchup to open the regular season, as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
Daiyan Henley
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes