Jim Harbaugh among 5 head-coaching candidates who make sense for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos finally made the moves many expected, firing longtime general manager Tom Telesco and beleaguered head coach Brandon Staley after an embarrassing road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

In announcing the moves, Spanos said the organization needs a new vision and that the goal remains to build and maintain a championship-caliber team. Well, the Chargers have not won the AFC West since 2009, have just two playoff victories in the past 14 seasons and have cycled through five head coaches since 2012.

How Spanos and the Chargers move forward — and how much they are willing to spend to change the culture — will tell us if ownership stays true to its word. The Chargers will move into a sparkling new practice facility in El Segundo next year. And they are still competing for eyeballs and fans in an ultra-competitive professional sports environment in Los Angeles.

The Bolts have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, but are they willing to pay top dollar to secure a coach who can lead them to sustained success? And can they identify the potential of a young head coach in the hiring process?

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen recently served as position coaches for the Bolts, but they ultimately let them get out of the building. Now, Sirianni is the only coach in Philadelphia Eagles history to lead them to the postseason in his first three seasons. And rookie head coach Steichen has the Indianapolis Colts on the brink of the playoffs — with a backup quarterback no less.

Change is inevitable. But is Spanos willing to tweak his organizational structure to allow for a head coach who wants more control over the roster and the overall direction of the franchise, or will he keep the duties separate between general manager and head coach? And will Spanos be willing to pay for not only a top-level head coach but also for quality assistants and support staff?

And how much control is head of football operations John Spanos willing to hand over to a new general manager and head coach? With answers to those questions hanging in the balance, here are five head-coaching candidates who could make sense for the Chargers.

1. Jim Harbaugh

Michigan's head coach has his alma mater in the College Football Playoff again, but everything hasn't been all rainbows and gum drops in Ann Arbor. NCAA violations have forced Harbaugh to miss several games this season, and more violations have been alleged. Despite that, Michigan is reportedly in negotiations to sign him to a lucrative extension.

The Chargers are reportedly interested in Harbaugh, and the former San Francisco 49ers coach has flirted with returning to the NFL in recent offseasons. Harbaugh is intimately familiar with the Chargers organization, having played for the team for two seasons and having served as the head coach for the University of San Diego when the Chargers were still located there.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for Chargers, another NFL team?

Harbaugh, who turns 60 this week, led the 49ers to a 44-19-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in his four seasons from 2011-14. The former quarterback also would be a good person to continue Herbert's growth, having gotten the best out of another young QB in Colin Kaepernick.

However, Harbaugh would not come cheap, and he would most likely want control of the roster and other decision-making opportunities, which would be a change of philosophy for the franchise. Also, Harbaugh's abrasive personality does tend to grate on players and staff members over an extended period.

Dan Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator has built one of the best units in the NFL over the past three seasons. During that time, he has been a perennial candidate to get another head-coaching opportunity.

Quinn went 43-42 in a little over five seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, including 3-2 in the postseason with a Super Bowl appearance that included blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Quinn, 53, is personable and gets along well with players, while still being demanding and detailed as a head coach.

Jay Glazer on Aaron Rodgers, Chargers' HC options, Dan Quinn's future

He would likely look to bring along someone like Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, whose father, Marty, served as the head coach of the Chargers back in the 2000s.

Quinn also might also be fine with keeping Kellen Moore on as the team's offensive coordinator. Regardless, Quinn offers head-coaching experience, a commanding presence and stability for an organization looking to right the ship.

3. Ben Johnson

The offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions is the latest hot commodity, and he reportedly could command $15 million a year, which could be out of the Chargers' price range.

But Johnson certainly appears to have the coaching chops, leading Jared Goff and Detroit's offense to a rebirth. The Lions are No. 4 in the NFL in scoring (27.3 points per game), No. 2 in rushing offense (141 yards per game) and No. 4 in passing offense (253 yards per game). Detroit leads the NFC North with a 10-4 record.

Johnson, 37, could take Herbert and L.A.'s offense to another level, but there would be questions he would have to answer — like what kind of staff he could put together and could he be the leader of a franchise at this point in his career.

4. Ejiro Evero

One of the young, bright defensive minds in the NFL, Evero interviewed for top jobs with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, among others, during the last head-coaching cycle. The Panthers defensive coordinator is well-respected around the league and would provide a polished, commanding presence.

Evero, 42, could help fix L.A.'s scuffling defense, but he would need to bring in an offensive coordinator who can get the best out of Herbert — unless the Chargers would want Moore to remain in his role.

Evero grew up in Southern California and worked as a position coach for the Los Angeles Rams, so he's familiar with the L.A. market. He also runs a similar defensive scheme to that of Staley, so it would not be a drastic change schematically.

The Chargers could hire a young GM to pair with Evero, keeping the team's organizational philosophy intact. It would be a situation similar to what the Arizona Cardinals executed with Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon this season.



5. Bill Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft appears ready to move on from the greatest coach in NFL history. However, Belichick, 71, reportedly wants to continue coaching — and chasing Don Shula's record for the most career victories.

After Belichick won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady, the Chargers could offer him a chance to coach another top-level quarterback. The franchise has great respect for what Belichick has accomplished, but would the Spanos family be willing to pay what it would cost to bring Belichick to Southern California, along with giving him the personnel control that he has had in New England?

Julian Edelman on if Bill Belichick is a fit for the Chargers

Who could Belichick bring in as an offensive coordinator, given New England's much-publicized issues on that side of the ball the past couple of seasons? And who would be the heir apparent to Belichick once he retires?

He could be an interesting bridge hire for the Chargers, but they still would need to create a culture for sustainable winning well into the future.

Other possibilities: San Francisco 49ers DC Steve Wilks, Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins OC Frank Smith, Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowick

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

