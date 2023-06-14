National Football League
Jets' Randall Cobb considered retiring before Aaron Rodgers trade
Updated Jun. 14, 2023 6:03 p.m. ET

Randall Cobb caught plenty of passes from Aaron Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers. Apparently, Cobb was content with his last reception from Rodgers being the final catch of his NFL career.

Cobb, 32, appeared as a guest on "The Carton Show" Wednesday, detailing how he was on the verge of retiring before Rodgers reached out to him about joining the New York Jets.

Craig Carton is joined by Randall Cobb, who explains how he ended up signing with the Jets.

"I didn't know if I was actually going to play or not," Cobb said. "I was actually considering retiring, and then Aaron called me and was like, ‘hey, there may be an opportunity here for you, we'll see how it all plays out.'

"To go play in [New York] City, how much [more] can you ask for?"

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Packers in April and then signed Cobb to a one-year deal the following month. He is one of two former Green Bay wide receivers to team up with Rodgers in the Big Apple, Allen Lazard being the other. 

They join a wide receiver room that includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson — who Rodgers thinks can become the best receiver in the league — as well as Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.

Cobb totaled 34 receptions for 417 yards and one touchdown last season. Over his 12-year NFL career, Cobb has averaged 52.1 receptions for 632.1 yards and 4.4 touchdowns per season.

Cobb spent the first eight seasons of his career (2011-18) with the Packers, earning one Pro Bowl nod in 2014 after totaling a career-high 91 receptions for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and spent the 2020 season with the Houston Texans before being traded back to Green Bay in 2021.

Now in New York, Cobb will be playing for Robert Saleh, who is entering his third season as the Jets' head coach. Cobb expressed how Saleh being forthright is appealing to him as a player.

"The most important thing for me is that he [Saleh] treats me like a man," Cobb said. "He talks to me like I'm a grown man, and we can have conversations and talk it out and hash out any situation that we may have. He does that with everybody. I think that the big thing is he's a player-coach, but he wants a player-led team, and player-led teams are what win championships. So, giving guys the opportunities to come in as leaders. I just got there, so I'm observing everything. I'm just trying to take it all in. 

"I think the big thing when you talk about him is he expects a lot, but at the same time, he's going to push you and motivate you in a way that a head coach can and gives you opportunities to be the best that you can [be]."

