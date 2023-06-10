National Football League
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Gardner, Wilson can be the best at their positions
National Football League

Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Gardner, Wilson can be the best at their positions

Updated Jun. 10, 2023 5:31 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers has only been with the New York Jets for six weeks, but he's seen enough to believe that two of the team's premier young players, cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, have an abundantly bright future.

Rodgers thinks that the Jets may soon have the NFL's best wide receiver and cornerback in Wilson and Gardner, which he expressed to the New York Post on Friday.

"We’ve got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL," Rodgers said. "It’s a legit possibility I think for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year – I still think Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own – but those two kids are so talented."

Rodgers, a Super Bowl MVP, four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, said that Wilson frequently makes a play in practice that makes him go, "Wow!"

Gardner and Wilson are only one season into their respective NFL careers, as the Jets drafted the former with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati and the latter with the No. 10 pick out of Ohio State in the same draft. Both players appeared in 17 games and won Rookie of the Year on their side of the ball.

Gardner totaled two interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 75.0 combined tackles and was part of a Jets defense that surrendered just 189.4 passing yards (third in NFL) and 18.6 points (fourth) per game. 

Meanwhile, Wilson totaled 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns, all of which led the team, in a season that saw the Jets start four quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers sees the second-year players pushing each other in practice.

"How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues," Rodgers said. "To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and also what’s hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what’s hard on him. I think right now, we got good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Aaron Rodgers
Sauce Gardner
Garrett Wilson
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Manchester City wins first Champions League title, beats Inter Milan 1-0

Manchester City wins first Champions League title, beats Inter Milan 1-0

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes