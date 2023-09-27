National Football League Jets WR Garrett Wilson implores fan base: Don't give up on us Published Sep. 27, 2023 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers got injured on the New York Jets' first possession of the season, they've lost two consecutive games — including a 15th straight defeat to the New England Patriots — and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town this week.

So what does the Gang Green faithful have to look forward to? Well, in the eyes of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, everything.

"I would just tell them to stick with us," Wilson said on the latest edition of the "PFT PM" podcast. "No one wants this more than us. We’re working every single day to make sure that y’all have a lot to root for on Sundays. You know, with that said, our whole season had a big change in it [16] days ago. And then for us that was a big adjustment. We’re still figuring it out offensively, and it’s not just for us to put one dude on the dartboard, you know.

"You got to put that whole offense on the dartboard because none of us are playing to our standard right now. We’re going to continue to keep grinding to make sure that’s not the case anymore."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson went on to say that the Jets offense has shown flashes with Zach Wilson — the team's primary quarterback since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — under center. On that note, Rodgers said he's still optimistic about the Jets' chances this season.

Aaron Rodgers says Jets offense "needs to grow up"

Garrett Wilson, who called the Jets' prolonged losing streak to the Patriots "unacceptable" last week, finished their Week 3 loss with just five receptions for 48 yards. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year is off to a rough start, along with the rest of the team's offense, as he has totaled just 12 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets are last in the NFL in total yards (225.0) and points per game (14.0). On Tuesday, New York signed journeyman Trevor Siemian for quarterback depth.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Garrett Wilson

share