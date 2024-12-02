National Football League
Jets are sticking with struggling Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback
National Football League

Jets are sticking with struggling Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback

Updated Dec. 2, 2024 11:31 a.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers will remain the New York Jets' starting quarterback despite speculation the team could bench him in what has been a disappointing season.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said during a video call that he still believes Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, gives the Jets their best chance to win.

"We have great belief in Aaron, we really do," Ulbrich said.

Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards with touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but he also had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown by Leonard Williams in the Jets' 26-21 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-time NFL MVP had a chance to lead the Jets to a comeback win, getting the ball in the closing moments, but he couldn't get it done as New York fell to 3-9 with its third straight loss. The performance had some fans and media wondering if the Jets might be better served by sitting the struggling Rodgers in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.

Seahawks beat Jets 26-21, Is Aaron Rodgers done? | Breakfast Ball

Seahawks beat Jets 26-21, Is Aaron Rodgers done? | Breakfast Ball

Ulbrich appeared to open the door to that possibility after the game when he was asked whether he would consider a quarterback change and said: "Not as of today."

"After assessing yesterday's game, I thought there were moments in the first half where you saw Aaron Rodgers," Ulbrich said Monday. "I thought there were moments even in the second half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. And there were moments where he didn't play to his standard, and he'd tell you the same.

"So, we think he gives us, we believe, that he gives us the best opportunity to win, so he's our quarterback."

The Jets take on the AFC East rival Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

When asked if the decision to stick with Rodgers means for the rest of the season or if it's a week-to-week scenario, Ulbrich said: "No, he's our quarterback."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Chiefs, Bills clinch berths; wild race in NFC West

2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Chiefs, Bills clinch berths; wild race in NFC West

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes