National Football League Jets snap 15-game skid vs. Patriots in Bill Belichick's potential finale Published Jan. 7, 2024 5:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Breece Hall rushed for 174 yards and a late touchdown and the New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win Sunday in what could have been Bill Belichick's final game as New England's coach.

With snow covering the field and flurries swirling throughout Gillette Stadium, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals to help the Jets (7-10) earn their first victory over the Patriots since an overtime win on Dec. 27, 2015. It marks the Jets' first win in New England since the 2010 AFC divisional playoff round.

The Patriots' 4-13 record is the worst finish in Belichick's 29-year NFL coaching career. Sunday's loss also marked the 178th of Belichick's career, including the playoffs, tying him with Tom Landry for the most ever. It also ties the record of 165 regular-season losses held by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves.

New England now shifts to its most uncertain offseason of the past two-plus decades, with Belichick's future with the team in the spotlight after a 24-year tenure during which the Patriots won six Super Bowl titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet Monday to discuss the coach's future with the franchise.

Kraft will have to decide whether to part ways with Belichick, only the third coach who has worked for him since purchasing the team in 1994. With 333 victories, Belichick is currently 14 wins shy of equaling Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's record of 347, including the playoffs.

The Jets led 9-3 when they went for it on fourth-and-one at New England's 37 with less than four minutes left, but Hall was stopped short and New York turned it over on downs.

But on New England's ensuing play, Bailey Zappe was sacked for a 16-yard loss and then intercepted on the next play by Ashtyn Davis. But Davis was stripped of the ball by Mike Gesicki and Vederian Lowe recovered for the Patriots.

New England's momentum didn't last, with Zappe intercepted two plays later by Tony Adams. Two plays later, Hall sealed it with a 50-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion run.

Breece Hall and Jets step up with 17-3 defeat of Patriots

The weather affected both offenses, particularly in the passing game.

In what has been a microcosm of the entire season, New England struggled to sustain drives and managed a season-low 120 yards. Zappe completed 12-of-30 passes for 88 yards and two interceptions.

With injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking on from the sideline, Trevor Siemian made his third consecutive start in place of Zach Wilson, who remained out with a concussion.

Siemian finished eight-of-20 for 70 yards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share