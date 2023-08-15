National Football League
Jets activate Breece Hall from PUP list after signing Dalvin Cook
Updated Aug. 15, 2023 12:54 p.m. ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook.

Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Broncos — ending a promising rookie season.

He has been working his way back to the practice field throughout the offseason and the Jets maintained optimism Hall would be ready to play in the season opener against the Bills on Sept. 11. His return to practice is a big step toward that happening.

The second-round pick out of Iowa State finished with 463 yards on 80 attempts — an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry — and four touchdowns in seven games. Hall also was becoming an overwhelming favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It went instead to teammate Garrett Wilson, who emerged as one of the NFL's top young wide receivers.

Hall was expected to be limited at practice Monday as he works back into full football shape.

The move comes after the Jets bolstered their backfield by agreeing to terms with Cook, the former Minnesota star who has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons. He was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Cook joins a suddenly loaded backfield that includes Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Damarea Crockett, fifth-round draft pick Israel Abanikanda and undrafted free agent Travis Dye.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

