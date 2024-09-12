National Football League
Jets reportedly expected to explore trading Haason Reddick amid ongoing holdout
National Football League

Jets reportedly expected to explore trading Haason Reddick amid ongoing holdout

Updated Sep. 12, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET

New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick has yet to play a game with the team who traded for him last spring, and has continued his holdout for a contract extension into the regular season. Will Reddick's stint with the Jets end with him never donning the team's uniform?

"It would be hard for them to pay him at this point, and he clearly doesn't want to be there," an unnamed NFC executive told ESPN about the Jets' situation with Reddick. Regarding them potentially trading Reddick, that executive reportedly said that he's "not sure they have a choice."

New York acquired Reddick, 29, from the Philadelphia Eagles in April for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick. Reddick is in the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal. The Jets let defensive end Bryce Huff — who logged a career-high 10 sacks last season — walk in free agency to the Eagles, opting for the older Reddick to save salary cap space.

Reddick missed all of training camp while he campaigned for a new deal and eventually requested a trade from the Jets, which was soon flatly and publicly denied by general manager Joe Douglas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Reddick's place, the Jets have former first-round draft picks Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, though the veteran Reddick, who reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years, is seen as the better option.

Reddick, the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Temple, has totaled 11-plus sacks in each of the past four seasons. In 2022, he posted a career-high 16 sacks and led the NFL with five forced fumbles. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-20) before a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, which came before his breakout season in Philadelphia.

As for a potential Reddick contract, Brian Burns (New York Giants) and Josh Hines-Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) — who are each two-time Pro Bowlers with similar production to Reddick — each signed a five-year, $141 million contract with their respective teams this offseason, though they're both several years younger than the 29-year-old Reddick.

The Jets dropped their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in what was quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first game back from suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of last season. Next up for New York is a road bout against the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Sunday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Haason Reddick
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL MVP Watch: Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the early frontrunner

NFL MVP Watch: Why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the early frontrunner

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes