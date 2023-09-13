National Football League Jets' Aaron Rodgers releases statement after tearing Achilles Updated Sep. 13, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets remain in a state of shock after the star quarterback tore his Achilles on the team's opening drive of the 2023 NFL season Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

It was announced Tuesday that Rodgers' season was over after an MRI determined he indeed tore his Achilles. Now, he has released a statement on the matter.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Rodgers threw just one pass on Monday night. After Rodgers' injury, New York went on to win the game in dramatic fashion as Xavier Gipson ran a punt back 65 yards for a walk-off game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The Jets are expected to move forward with Zach Wilson, whom they selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and who has been the team's primary starter the last two years, at quarterback, but have begun making calls to free agent quarterbacks, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

With Rodgers done for the 2023 season, the Jets will now send their 2024 second-round draft pick, as opposed to their 2024 first-rounder, to the Green Bay Packers as part of the teams' April blockbuster trade (there was a condition in the trade that if Rodgers didn't play 65% of New York's offensive snaps this season, it would send its 2024 second-rounder to Green Bay in place of its first-rounder).

Rodgers, 39, is a 10-time Pro Bowler who has earned four MVP and four All-Pro honors and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV with the Packers. He's under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season.

