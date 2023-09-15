National Football League
Aaron Rodgers on injury return: 'Give me the doubts ... then watch what I do'
Aaron Rodgers on injury return: 'Give me the doubts ... then watch what I do'

Published Sep. 15, 2023 4:30 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers' 2023 NFL season ended on the opening drive, as the 10-time Pro Bowler tore his Achilles in the first quarter of his New York Jets' debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

From a football perspective, there are two persistent questions that have come in the wake of Rodgers' injury: 1) can the Jets make the playoffs and contend with Zach Wilson under center, and 2) can Rodgers, who will be 40 at the start of the 2024 NFL season, return to being an elite signal-caller?

After referencing Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's famous "anything is possible" line regarding a return this season, Rodgers asked those who doubt his ability to come back and thrive to continue to do so in a Friday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration; that's all I need," Rodgers said. "Give me your timetables. Give me your doubts. Give me your prognostications, and then watch what I do."

The star quarterback released a statement earlier in the week, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support that has come his way after suffering the injury; Rodgers had surgery to repair the torn Achilles tendon Thursday.

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets through 2025. Since he won't appear in 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps this season, the Green Bay Packers will receive New York's 2024 second-round draft pick, as opposed to its first-rounder, which was a condition in the two teams' offseason blockbuster trade. 

The Jets went on to beat the Bills in overtime Monday, 22-16, and now hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Last season, New York's defense was fourth in the NFL in total yards (311.1) and points (18.6) surrendered per game.

Rodgers is a four-time All-Pro, four-time NFL MVP and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, for whom he started for from 2008-22.

