National Football League Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play two-to-four more years Published Mar. 8, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers is 40 and coming off a debut season with the New York Jets that saw him suffer an eventual season-ending Achilles tear on the team's first possession of the season. That said, the star quarterback still thinks he can sling it for years to come.

On the latest edition of "Look Into It - with Eddie Bravo," Rodgers expressed that he was "hopeful" he could play "two or three or four more years," while acknowledging that he'd likely still need "some good fortune."

Rodgers also said that he's in a "good place" with his Achilles rehab.

The Jets are coming off their second consecutive 7-10 season. Rodgers is in the midst of his second offseason with the Jets after spending the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, with the last 15 years of that stint as their starting quarterback and helping them win Super Bowl XLV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, four-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler and the Super Bowl XLV MVP. For his career, Rodgers has posted a combined 59,055 passing yards (ninth in NFL history), 475 passing touchdowns (fifth), a 103.6 passer rating (first) and 5,001 passes completed (eighth).

Still believe in Rodgers and the Jets?

As far as resources at their disposal this offseason, New York is armed with roughly $25 million in cap space and has the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Linebacker Bryce Huff and safety Jordan Whitehead are among the Jets' impending free agents.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2025 NFL season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Aaron Rodgers

share