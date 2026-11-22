The Chicago Bears fended off the New Orleans Saints on Sunday for its fifth straight win, but the afternoon wasn't without some shade and a few playful jabs.

Following the 21–13 win, FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews caught up with Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on the field. During the interview, Simmons managed to slip in a subtle jab at broadcaster Tom Brady up in the booth.

Simmons had a clear message after the game. Whether it's the Lions up next or Brady watching from the booth, the Bears aren't backing down from anyone.

"It really don’t matter if it’s Detroit, Tom Brady — we’re still playing," Simmons said. "No offense, much respect. The greatest quarterback to play this game, but it doesn’t matter who lines up across from us. Our job is to go out there and dominate."

Even with Simmons throwing a joking jab at Brady during his postgame interview, he admitted with a laugh that he wasn’t even entirely sure if he actually managed to sack Brady back when he was playing for the Tennessee Titans.

"I can’t remember," Simmons said. "I don’t think I ever got him. That’s why I say he’s the greatest to ever do it. I ended up putting him out of the playoffs his last year in New England, though, so that felt good."

Beyond joking about Brady, Simmons said he’s heard nothing but praise for him from former Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Even so, Simmons’ main message was clear and it’s his confidence in this year’s Bears team.

"I love Tom," Simmons said. "It was great when I was competing against him. I heard a lot of good things about him from [Mike] Vrabel, but that was much respect to Tom. No shots on him, but I was just saying it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the ball. It’s always going to be about these guys in this orange jersey."