National Football League Jay Glazer on Cowboys DC Dan Quinn's coaching future, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock Updated Sep. 17, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET

Jay Glazer joined David Helman on the NFL On FOX Pod to answer fan questions during an episode of "Ask Glazer." During the segment, Glazer made some bold calls about Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's future — as well as that of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Quinn's coaching options

After the Cowboys' 40-0 shutout victory against the New York Giants in Week 1, Quinn's defense looks poised to help Dallas achieve its aspirations of a deep playoff run.

However, regardless of the success that Dallas may have, Glazer believes Quinn will accept a head coaching job after this season.

"Yes. I see Dan Quinn becoming a head coach after this season." Glazer said. "Absolutely."

Quinn has been a popular name in head-coach candidacies for the past two years. In fact, according to Glazer, the Denver Broncos wanted to hire Quinn as their head coach prior to bringing on Nathaniel Hackett last year.

"Originally Denver wanted to hire [Quinn] before they hired Nathaniel Hackett." Glazer said. "The problem was they interviewed him the day after the Cowboys lost in the playoffs."

Quinn, whose demeanor typically evokes optimism and positivity, didn't make the greatest impression while interviewing with the Broncos following a playoff loss in the NFC Divisional round.

"When you go [into an interview] the day after a playoff loss, you're not coming in with any positivity or any joy or any optimism," Glazer said. "So they went off Dan Quinn because of that."

Had the Cowboys ended the season as NFC Champions, we could have seen Quinn hired as the head coach of the Broncos.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock

Deion Sander's revamp of Colorado's football program has become one of the biggest stories in college football this season. One of the players who has greatly contributed to the Buffalo's success thus far has been the head coach's son, Shedeur Sanders.

After watching his play this season, Glazer believes Sanders has all the makings of a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Shedeur will be a top-five pick." Glazer said.

Glazer credits Sanders' work ethic, football IQ, and intangibles as reasons for NFL teams to spend a premium pick on the quarterback.

"[Sanders] is just going to get better, he's going to grow, and his dad isn't going to let him regress in any way." Glazer said. "So I think he'll be a top-five pick."

The 2024 draft will likely include USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, both of whom are seen as elite prospects. Sanders is a junior and could also return to Colorado for another season.

