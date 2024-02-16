National Football League Jason Kelce returns young fan's 'lucky mask' worn at Super Bowl afterparty Updated Feb. 16, 2024 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Operation "Get Elijah His Mask Back" is underway!

The viral luchador mask that Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted rocking during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration actually belongs to Elijah Smith, an eighth grader from Dallas — and he wants it back.

Kelce spoke about the mask that made waves on social media on his podcast Wednesday, stating he found the mask on the floor, picked it up and put it on. He even apologized to whomever it belonged to.

"There's something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night," he said. "It really did."

After seeing the videos of Kelce partying in the mask, the Smith family told NBC DFW that they hoped to get it back, as it serves as a good luck charm for them and their favorite team.

"Last year when I wore it in Arizona, I [felt] like every single time I put it on we would score a touchdown," Smith said.

The mask has been worn to four Super Bowls, according to the Smiths, and Elijah also wore it to the Chiefs' victory afterparty last year and got it signed by Trent McDuffie.

Kelce responded to the family's plea on social media Friday: "I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered."

Apparently, the mask mix-up came about after the two posed for a couple of pictures together with Kelce in the mask. It seemed the rowdiness of the crowd drifted the 36-year-old away from the young fan, and the mask went with Kelce to the afterparty.

Smith told his family he was not upset with the fact that Kelce had his mask, but would love for it to be returned with an additional autograph.

There's just one thing that would make it even better. "It would be pretty cool if he autographed it and sent it back," Elijah said.

