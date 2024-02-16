Jason Kelce returns young fan's 'lucky mask' worn at Super Bowl afterparty
Operation "Get Elijah His Mask Back" is underway!
The viral luchador mask that Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted rocking during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration actually belongs to Elijah Smith, an eighth grader from Dallas — and he wants it back.
Kelce spoke about the mask that made waves on social media on his podcast Wednesday, stating he found the mask on the floor, picked it up and put it on. He even apologized to whomever it belonged to.
"There's something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night," he said. "It really did."
After seeing the videos of Kelce partying in the mask, the Smith family told NBC DFW that they hoped to get it back, as it serves as a good luck charm for them and their favorite team.
"Last year when I wore it in Arizona, I [felt] like every single time I put it on we would score a touchdown," Smith said.
The mask has been worn to four Super Bowls, according to the Smiths, and Elijah also wore it to the Chiefs' victory afterparty last year and got it signed by Trent McDuffie.
Kelce responded to the family's plea on social media Friday: "I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered."
Apparently, the mask mix-up came about after the two posed for a couple of pictures together with Kelce in the mask. It seemed the rowdiness of the crowd drifted the 36-year-old away from the young fan, and the mask went with Kelce to the afterparty.
Smith told his family he was not upset with the fact that Kelce had his mask, but would love for it to be returned with an additional autograph.
There's just one thing that would make it even better. "It would be pretty cool if he autographed it and sent it back," Elijah said.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots, Seahawks among six teams selecting first-round QBs
What to know about shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration
2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs, 49ers favored to claim conference titles
-
2024 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead the way
Tom Brady admits his departure from Patriots was due to Bill Belichick
Talk the Line: Early Super Bowl LIX picks to make now
-
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10
One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say
Chiefs players react to shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade
-
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots, Seahawks among six teams selecting first-round QBs
What to know about shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration
2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs, 49ers favored to claim conference titles
-
2024 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead the way
Tom Brady admits his departure from Patriots was due to Bill Belichick
Talk the Line: Early Super Bowl LIX picks to make now
-
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10
One dead, several injured after shots fired at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade site, police say
Chiefs players react to shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade