National Football League Jason Kelce: Chiefs' Josh Simmons 'Closest Thing I've Seen' to Trent Williams Published Jun. 27, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs invested in the trenches in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 32 pick after trading back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ironically, a former six-time All-Pro center for the Eagles – with his own connection to the Chiefs – thinks the world of Simmons, offering up a bold pro comparison for the tackle.

"I’ve watched a lot of these linemen coming out the last few years. This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to like a Trent Williams — like that next level strength and athleticism," Jason Kelce said about Simmons on the latest edition of "New Heights." "The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury."

Simmons spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at San Diego State, red-shirting in 2021 and primarily playing right tackle. After transferring to Ohio State in 2023, Simmons became the school's left tackle, starting all 13 games at the position in 2023 and then the first six games of 2024 before suffering a knee injury. Still, he was named an honorable All-Big Ten mention by the conference coaches and is expected to be ready for training camp.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Simmons is one of two new offensive tackles for the Chiefs, who also signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason.

As for the comparison, Williams is a three-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler who figures to be a First Ballot Hall of Famer. The star offensive tackle has spent the past five seasons with the 49ers, which was preceded by nine seasons with Washington (2010-18); he sat out the 2019 season due to a trade request. Last season, Williams ranked sixth among offensive tackles with an 85.6 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons joins a Chiefs team that lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

