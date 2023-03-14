National Football League
National Football League

James Bradberry re-signs with NFC champion Eagles

Published Mar. 14, 2023 6:15 p.m. EDT

Cornerback James Bradberry is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Bradberry and the Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal. The deal includes $20 million fully guaranteed, $6 million in incentives and has a maximum value of $44 million. 

Bradberry was one of 19 unrestricted free agents for the Eagles.

Fox Sports NFL Top 50 Free Agency Ranker Analysis 

quote

He missed out on free agency last year because the Giants didn't cut him until May, and he was forced to take a one-year, $7.5 million deal from the Eagles. This time, Bradberry will cash in. The 29-year-old had three interceptions and was, at times, the best player in the Eagles' NFL-best secondary. His previous free-agency deal was three years, $45 million three years ago. As the best corner in free agency, he should top that.



The Pro Bowler participant and 2023 Super Bowl runner-up earned his second-team All-Pro honors with three interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 17 regular season games this year. Bradberry, a seven-year veteran, has played for three teams: Eagles (2022-present), New York Giants (2020-2021) and Carolina Panthers (2016-2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers selected Bradberry with the No. 62 pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Samford

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Philadelphia Eagles
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Baseball Classic live updates: Pool C, Pool D group play underway
World Baseball Classic live updates: Pool C, Pool D group play underway
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes