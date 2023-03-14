James Bradberry re-signs with NFC champion Eagles
Cornerback James Bradberry is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN reported on Tuesday that Bradberry and the Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal. The deal includes $20 million fully guaranteed, $6 million in incentives and has a maximum value of $44 million.
Bradberry was one of 19 unrestricted free agents for the Eagles.
Fox Sports NFL Top 50 Free Agency Ranker Analysis
He missed out on free agency last year because the Giants didn't cut him until May, and he was forced to take a one-year, $7.5 million deal from the Eagles. This time, Bradberry will cash in. The 29-year-old had three interceptions and was, at times, the best player in the Eagles' NFL-best secondary. His previous free-agency deal was three years, $45 million three years ago. As the best corner in free agency, he should top that.
The Pro Bowler participant and 2023 Super Bowl runner-up earned his second-team All-Pro honors with three interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 17 regular season games this year. Bradberry, a seven-year veteran, has played for three teams: Eagles (2022-present), New York Giants (2020-2021) and Carolina Panthers (2016-2019).
The Panthers selected Bradberry with the No. 62 pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Samford.
