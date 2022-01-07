Ja'Marr Chase on breaking Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record

Cincinnati Bengals
There's a new name in the NFL record books: Ja'Marr Chase.

During the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the superstar rookie wideout recorded 266 receiving yards, good for the most in a single game by a rookie in NFL history. 

What's more, heading into Week 18, Chase's 1,429 receiving yards on the season are also a rookie record, surpassing former LSU teammate and Minnesota Vikings' sophomore receiver Justin Jefferson, who recorded 1,400 yards in 2020. 

Chase's receiving yards are the fourth-most by a receiver in the league, behind Cooper Kupp (1,829), Jefferson (1,509) and Davante Adams (1,498). He also has 13 touchdowns on the season, second to only Kupp (15). 

On Friday, the 21-year-old sensation sat down with Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to share what the accomplishment means to him and to discuss his historic rookie campaign.

"It meant a lot [to break the rookie receiving record]," Chase said. "It was a goal of mine. I had written it down and stuck it on my mirror … in college. It's been with me ever since. Now, I get to go back and call Justin and rub it in his face a little bit. 

"That's my guy. This is something we always talked about. It's just a blessing to have the opportunity to be in this position."

A great deal of Chase's success derives from his relationship with quarterback Joe Burrow, and Chase revealed to Cowherd just what makes him so special. 

"The thing about Joe is his confidence is sky-high," Chase said. "The way he handles himself, his confidence and the way he prepares is very different. … Even in college, he was coming at me with preparation about tendencies with [defensive backs] and how they're gonna play me. That's something he's always told me. 

"Now it's upon [me] to go out and figure it out myself, but that's something about Joe. He pays attention."

The 10-6 Bengals are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North and have won three straight games headed into the NFL's inaugural Week 18, where Cincinnati will take on the Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX).

After that, the Bengals have their sights set on conquering the postseason, and Chase shared that he's ready for the intensity of the playoffs and what part of his game he's proudest to bring to the field.

"Out of everything, I'd say my speed," shared Chase, who said to Cowherd that he drew early inspiration from Dez Bryant as a young player. "In college, I actually didn't think I was this fast. Derek Stingley used to tell me all the time, ‘You’re faster than you think.'"

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his historic rookie campaign, overcoming early criticism, and what makes quarterback Joe Burrow so special. Ja'Marr shared if he's ready for the intensity of the NFL Playoffs in the AFC.
