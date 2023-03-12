National Football League Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the Dolphins Updated Mar. 12, 2023 2:36 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Jalen Ramsey is South Beach-bound.

The Los Angeles Rams are trading the All-Pro corner to the Miami Dolphins, ESPN reported. In return, the Rams will receive a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey has been the subject of trade talks over the last couple of weeks. It was reported in February that the Rams were likely to trade him this offseason. The Dolphins were Ramsey's preferred location and he adjusted his contract to make the deal work, so he’ll now receive $36.9 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, according to NFL Media.

Ramsey appeared to celebrate the impending move on social media just minutes after the reports came out.

Ramsey has been one of the game's best corners since he entered the NFL in 2016, earning three All-Pro and six Pro Bowl nods in his career. He was part of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI just a year ago.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reacted as well:



The 28-year-old corner recorded career highs in tackles (88), sacks (two), passes defended (18) and forced fumbles (three) while tying a career-high with four interceptions in 2022.

As for the Rams, they’ve made it clear that they’re moving some players to help get under the salary cap. They were roughly $16 million above the salary cap and already released Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd in order to create space. Allen Robinson has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade, too.

The Rams traded for Ramsey during the 2019 season, acquiring him from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

