Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Claims Ja'Marr Chase Spit on Him, But Bengals WR Denies It
Published Nov. 16, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET

The AFC North is known for its nasty rivalries, so it's no wonder Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase's latest battle spilled over into the media following the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers cornerback enjoyed the closing moments of Sunday's 34-12 victory in the locker room after getting into it with the Bengals wide receiver. Ramsey was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 13:28 left in the game after throwing a punch at Chase as the two tussled and grabbed each other's facemasks after a play.

When asked what led to the pair's latest heated exchange, Ramsey claimed Chase took it beyond trash talk.

"He spit on me, so it's up," Ramsey said. "I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully."

Chase, of course, claimed Ramsey's accusation was false, telling reporters, "I ain't never opened my mouth to that guy."

The All-Pro wideout then shed some light on what could've prompted Ramsey's reaction, and posed that it was actually the trash talk that ticked him off.

"He [didn't] like some of the swears I told him," he said. "We'd been going back and forth the whole time so, I'm sure something got under his skin.

Unfortunately for the heated rivals, Week 11 was the second and last of the teams' two regular-season meetings, which they split 1-1. So, there won't be a chance for Round 3.

But, NFL fans can rest assured that neither Chase nor Ramsey will soon forget what happened inside Acrisure Stadium should the Steelers and Bengals meet again in the playoffs.

