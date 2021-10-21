National Football League Jalen Hurts, Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo under duress for NFL Week 7 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The pressure is building for several NFL teams looking to bounce back this week.

On Thursday, Chris Broussard of " First Things First " revealed who landed in this week's "Under Duress" — and why.

Here are the five players Broussard believes are facing the most heat.

5. Case Keenum, QB, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: The 3-3 Browns are coming off a disappointing 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals that put Cleveland in last place in the AFC North. The Browns have lost two games in a row for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski. What's more, Baker Mayfield , who is dealing with a left shoulder injury aggravated against the Cardinals, won't play Thursday and is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum after the season. Keenum, whose last start came during Week 16 of 2019 with the Washington Football Team, is at the helm for the Browns for Thursday night's matchup, in which Cleveland will also be without leading rusher Nick Chubb , backup running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker and leading tackler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah .

Broussard's thoughts: "I know a lot of times you don't expect much from the backup … this is a little different. First, he's got the history with Kevin Stefanski, the head coach in Cleveland. They went back to Minnesota together, and Case did well there under Stefanski. And the Browns are at the bottom of the tough AFC North, so they can't afford to just lose games. They need a win against Denver so they can remain in this playoff — and I know it's early, but still. Every game counts, and he’s going to have to go out there and deliver a victory, and he's going to have to do it without Nick Chubb, who looks like he won't be playing, without Kareem Hunt, OBJ might not be available. So a lot of his weapons are gonna be gone."

4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The outlook: Hurts' close call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday was much needed for the Eagles' QB, whose future in Philadelphia is uncertain. Through Week 6, Hurts has completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,480 yards, and he boasts a 37.1 QBR, which ranks 28th in the league. The 2-4 Eagles have a stout matchup this week against the 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders, who started the season 3-0 behind Derek Carr .

Broussard's thoughts: "Nobody expected a great season from the Eagles, but you are trying to find out ‘Do we have our franchise quarterback?’ … He's been up and down. He's had his moments, especially running the ball. He leads all quarterbacks — including Lamar [Jackson] and Kyler [Murray] — with five rushing touchdowns. Problem is through the air, he has struggled. Especially the last two games, completing 54% of his passes, not throwing for many yards at all, and one local columnist, believe it or not, actually called for them to start Joe Flacco. So the pressure is heating up in Philadelphia. … He's gotta deliver to quiet his critics."

3. Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers

The outlook: The 3-3 Panthers have hit some rough road after getting off to a hot start this season. Darnold is struggling, and if the Panthers don't beat the New York Giants this week, Carolina could find itself in too deep of a hole to have any hope of making the playoffs. Darnold had an impressive, 98-yard drive and a two-point conversion to tie it at the end of regulation Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings , but he wasn't able to seal the deal in overtime.

Broussard's thoughts: "First three weeks of the season, Darnold was lighting it up, averaging almost 300 yards a game. They were 3-0 in Carolina. And all the talk was about blaming the Jets for the sluggish start to Darnold's career when he was in New York. Well, he has come back to Earth with a thud. They lost the last three games. Last two games, he has really played poorly. He's throwing interceptions, not throwing for much yardage, very much looking like a backup. … Sam Darnold needs to break out."

2. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

The outlook: Garoppolo, who suffered a calf injury in early October that caused him to miss the past six quarters, will return this week against the Indianapolis Colts, replacing rookie Trey Lance . The Colts hold a 26-19 edge in the all-time series, with Indianapolis winning the past four games, including the most recent contest in 2017. What's more, the 49ers are 0-6 at home dating to last season. Turnovers could be key in this game. The Colts have forced 12, fourth-most in the NFL, while the 49ers have forced only two, 31st in the league, and have just two takeaways, tied for worst in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broussard's thoughts: "He missed the last game because he was injured. He's back now after a couple of weeks off. Trey Lance, who started in his place … didn't play that well. He was OK but not enough to take Jimmy G's job if Jimmy G continues to play well. Now, they're still alive. They're 2-3. Obviously, they're in that tough division out there in the NFC West, so like Cleveland, they need a W to keep their heads above water as well. … As long as they're in the playoff hunt, you gotta stick with Jimmy G if he's playing well. Once they fall out, though, it's all about the future, and that's when you got Trey Lance."

1. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

The outlook: Goff will return to Los Angeles this week, and all eyes will be on the QB. Goff has never won a game without Sean McVay as his head coach. In fact, he lost every one of them with Jeff Fisher (0-4) and John Fassel (0-3) in his rookie year, and he has dropped every one with Dan Campbell (0-6) so far this season. Through six games, Goff has fumbled a league-high six times, losing four of them, and thrown only seven touchdowns. On the flip side, his trade counterpart, Matthew Stafford, has Los Angeles off to a 5-1 start while the Lions are the sole winless team left in the league.

Broussard's thoughts: "We saw how emotional it was for Tom Brady to go back to New England, and he went back as a champion. … Not so with Jared Goff. He's going back to the place he played his first five seasons. That's L.A. against the Rams, but he's not going back as a victor. He's going back as the guy that they were glad to get rid of. All the talk in L.A. is ‘Look at his replacement. We are so thankful, we are so grateful to have Matthew Stafford out there.' And now Goff has to go back into that, and on top of that, Dan Campbell, his head coach, just said last week [that] he's gotta step up and play better. He's gotta deliver. He threw him under there, so now all the pressure is on Goff."

For Broussard's full take, check out the video below.

For Broussard's full take, check out the video below.

