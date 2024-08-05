National Football League Jalen Hurts named Olympic flag football ambassador for 2028 Summer Games Published Aug. 5, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Flag football will be in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the NFL has chosen its player to serve as the public figure for the event: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The league announced Monday that Hurts would be the Olympic flag football ambassador, posting a video of the quarterback promoting the 2028 Olympic Games.

There will be both a men's and women's flag football event.

Hurts, who turns 26 later this month, spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Alabama (2016-18), serving as its primary QB for the better part of the first two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma in 2019 and finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting in said year. He went on to be a second-round draft selection of the Eagles in 2020.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hurts recently helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia has made the playoffs in each of Hurts' three complete seasons as its full-time signal-caller.

Hurts is entering the first season of a five-year, $255 million deal.

Last season, Hurts totaled 3,858 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating, while completing 65.4% of his passes. He also rushed for 605 yards and 15 touchdowns.

