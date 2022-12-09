National Football League
Jalen Hurts' composed but driven approach is perfect for league-best Eagles
National Football League

Jalen Hurts' composed but driven approach is perfect for league-best Eagles

2 hours ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

Emotion is coursing through the city of Philadelphia's sporting heart right now, for there is no other way to be. Not when an Eagles season that doubles as a dream continues to unfurl, seemingly bringing fresh delights on a weekly basis.

Not when some moderate summer optimism has transformed into a swashbuckling juggernaut of a campaign that sits at 11-1, with a bunch of big-time performances stashed away and a run toward the Super Bowl firmly in view. Because, if not them, then who?

Philly has waited for this and expected to be waiting a while longer, only to find happiness in a winning combination of an effervescent young coach, a stout and sturdy defense and a calm young quarterback that they didn't always believe in.

They do now, and Jalen Hurts is the man of the town, a two-time winner of the National Football League Player of the Week award, probably a future recipient of one of those monstrous QB contracts with all the zeroes and a storybook scripter in overcoming adversity.

So, with all that emotion in the City of Brotherly Love and perhaps the most heartstring-tugging game of the season coming up this weekend against the New York Giants, what sort of buzz must be rushing through Hurts' soul?

"I am emotionless right now," he told reporters.

Excuse me?

"I'm focused on what's in front of me and in front of us," he continued. "Stay true to the grind and the hustle, stay true to that and true to yourself when you have things changing around you and so many opinions. Continue to do the work."

Has Jalen Hurts silenced the franchise QB debate?

Has Jalen Hurts silenced the franchise QB debate?
Jalen Hurts is having a massive season so far. On top of the Philadelphia Eagles' 11-1 record, Hurts is in the NFL's top five in total yards and total touchdowns this season. Super Bowl champion and former Eagle Darren Sproles joins Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy to weigh in on whether Hurts is officially a franchise QB.

Hurts has seen enough and been through enough to recognize the folly in taking things for granted. He's experienced the highs and encountered the tumble from the other side of the mountain.

He was talented enough to win the Alabama starting job as a freshman, determined enough to stick around after being benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the national title game, sensible enough to move on to Oklahoma and just plain good enough to shine again there.

After being drafted in the late second round, he grabbed an opportunity with the Eagles while everyone said he was nothing more than a stop gap, heard all the talk of how he couldn't be a long-term answer, endured all the supposed flirtations between his team and Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson — and here he is.

No one is saying that stuff now. As ever, big-name QBs are discussed on a daily basis, but Hurts has just gone about his business, with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions and a level of play among the very best in the league. Under head coach Nick Sirianni, he is settled, but not satisfied.

"I can't tell you what the next step or the next chapter looks like," he said. "There is no arrival, there is only the journey. Ultimately you want to chase progress and consistency. I don't want to make too much out of nothing."

It's not nothing, though. In a season that has seen the NFC East bust out dramatically, here are the Eagles clear at the very top and poised to take a divisional stranglehold if they can beat the 7-4-1 Giants at MetLife Stadium (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX).

It is an odd season in the NFC. Few predicted the drastic nature of the tumbles taken by the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-6. Competition for the Eagles is coming from unusual sources, the Minnesota Vikings still plugging away at 10-2 and the Dallas Cowboys right there at 9-3 and with a Christmas-time duel with the Eagles still to come.

Composed as Hurts is, his sideline vibe unflappable, his every word carefully selected, there isn't much calm from the Philly fan base. The diehards aren't playing the "yeah, but…" game. They're all-in on the hype, thinking big, dreaming huge, craving a repeat of the wild season five years ago that led to a Philly Special and a Lombardi Trophy and all that good stuff.

They're feeling it, perhaps more than they should, but who are we to temper the excitement?

For someone like Hurts, then, who has been through tough times and rebounded from them, how hard is it to stay grounded when each week brings a fresh shot of positivity? Unsurprisingly, he has an answer for that, too.

"The teachable moments don't have to come from the worst, or the bad experiences," he said. "They can come from the positive ones as well."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

2022 FIFA World Cup coverage:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How should the Colts proceed at quarterback for the rest of 2022?
National Football League

How should the Colts proceed at quarterback for the rest of 2022?

10 mins ago
Surging Lions will have golden draft opportunity due to Stafford trade
National Football League

Surging Lions will have golden draft opportunity due to Stafford trade

3 hours ago
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
National Football League

Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders

12 hours ago
NFL Week 14 highlights: Mayfield, Rams pull off comeback win vs. Raiders
National Football League

NFL Week 14 highlights: Mayfield, Rams pull off comeback win vs. Raiders

12 hours ago
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Years as backup would be 'dream to someone else'
National Football League

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Years as backup would be 'dream to someone else'

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes