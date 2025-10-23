Jalen Hurts Focusing 'Singularly on the Collective' Instead of A.J. Brown's Posts

Jalen Hurts has seemingly grown accustomed to A.J. Brown's social media antics over their four seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the star wide receiver made another cryptic social media post following the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hurts was asked if he ever sees Brown's social media activity.

"Yeah, I prep," Hurts told reporters with a smile, seeming to point over to the Eagles' media relations team.

But while Hurts is aware of Brown's social media posts, he isn't getting too caught up in trying to decipher the meaning of them.

"I just keep my focus singularly on the collective," Hurts said when asked if he knew about the meaning of Brown's posts.

The caption to Brown's most recent Instagram post might have been his most peculiar to date. Following a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Vikings, Brown wrote, "using me, but not using me."

Brown's performance against the Vikings was his best of the season, marking a season-high in yards, while the two touchdown grabs marked the first time in nearly two years he had a multi-touchdown game. The performance also came as Brown had stated his discontent over how the Eagles' offense had performed over the first six weeks, as he only had 274 receiving yards before Week 8.

Presumably, a game like Sunday's would've quelled any concerns Brown might have had about the Eagles' offense or his role in it. But the cryptic social media post only fans the flames that he might be unhappy in Philadelphia and might want out.

The Eagles might have to deal without having Brown on Sunday, though, regardless of how he feels about his situation with the team. Brown missed the Eagles' first two practices this week due to a hamstring injury, putting his status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question.