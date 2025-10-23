National Football League
Jalen Hurts Focusing 'Singularly on the Collective' Instead of A.J. Brown's Posts
National Football League

Jalen Hurts Focusing 'Singularly on the Collective' Instead of A.J. Brown's Posts

Published Oct. 23, 2025 6:06 p.m. ET

Jalen Hurts has seemingly grown accustomed to A.J. Brown's social media antics over their four seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the star wide receiver made another cryptic social media post following the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Hurts was asked if he ever sees Brown's social media activity.

"Yeah, I prep," Hurts told reporters with a smile, seeming to point over to the Eagles' media relations team. 

But while Hurts is aware of Brown's social media posts, he isn't getting too caught up in trying to decipher the meaning of them.

"I just keep my focus singularly on the collective," Hurts said when asked if he knew about the meaning of Brown's posts. 

The caption to Brown's most recent Instagram post might have been his most peculiar to date. Following a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Vikings, Brown wrote, "using me, but not using me."

Brown's performance against the Vikings was his best of the season, marking a season-high in yards, while the two touchdown grabs marked the first time in nearly two years he had a multi-touchdown game. The performance also came as Brown had stated his discontent over how the Eagles' offense had performed over the first six weeks, as he only had 274 receiving yards before Week 8.

Presumably, a game like Sunday's would've quelled any concerns Brown might have had about the Eagles' offense or his role in it. But the cryptic social media post only fans the flames that he might be unhappy in Philadelphia and might want out. 

The Eagles might have to deal without having Brown on Sunday, though, regardless of how he feels about his situation with the team. Brown missed the Eagles' first two practices this week due to a hamstring injury, putting his status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Another Week, Another New No. 1

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Another Week, Another New No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes