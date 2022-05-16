Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander, Packers agree to four-year extension 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It didn’t take long for Jaire Alexander to prove himself as one of the best defensive backs in the National Football League.

And now, that stellar play is paying off.

On Monday, Alexander and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension. His $21 million AAV makes him the highest-paid cornerback of all-time, replacing Denzel Ward who was at $20.3 million.

The Packers also gave him a $30 million signing bonus.

Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick out of Louisville, made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was named second-team All-Pro that same season.

He led the Packers in pass breakups in each of his first three seasons, but that streak ended when he suffered an injury in Week 4 of 2021 that limited him to four regular season games.

He's also humbled many of the league’s top receivers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Alexander has allowed a completion percentage of 57.1 and a passer rating of 84.7 against his coverage. He had the fourth-most pass breakups in the NFL from 2018-2020 with 42, trailing only James Bradberry (45), Stephon Gilmore (43) and Janoris Jenkins (43).

