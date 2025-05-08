National Football League
Jaguars star Travis Hunter graduates with degree from Colorado
Published May. 8, 2025 12:13 p.m. ET

Travis Hunter had a special collegiate career spent primarily with the Colorado Buffaloes (2023-24), and he has put the finishing touches on it by graduating from school on Thursday morning.

Colorado's X account posted a video of Hunter with the ceremonial cap and gown, which comes two weeks after he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On the academic front, Hunter finished with a 4.0 GPA, was an anthropology major and a two-time first-team academic All-American.

Last season, Hunter, who shined as a two-way player throughout his career, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award. As a wide receiver, he registered 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. His reception and touchdown totals each led the Big 12 Conference. As a defensive back, Hunter totaled four interceptions, one forced fumble, 11 passes defended and 36 combined tackles, helping him earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

A two-time All-American, Hunter spent his 2022 freshman campaign at Jackson State, with him following head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to Colorado for the 2023 season.

Hunter was one of four Colorado players to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders (No. 144) and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester (No. 203) and Jimmy Horn (No. 208) being the other three.

To attain the No. 2 pick from the Cleveland Browns and ultimately select Hunter, Jacksonville traded picks No. 5, 36, 126 and its 2026 first-rounder for picks No. 2, 104 and 200.

