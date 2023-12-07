Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returns to practice, could play vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, taking another step toward playing at Cleveland (1 p.m. ET) despite a high ankle sprain.
Lawrence took snaps, moved around on his right ankle and threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. It came a day after he said he felt a lot better than he thought he would after left tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.
If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since.
He’s been at his best over Jacksonville’s past three games. He’s thrown for 884 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in that span. He also has four rushing scores.
The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and could be without Little (hamstring). They already are down starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder).
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without