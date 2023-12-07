National Football League Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returns to practice, could play vs. Browns Published Dec. 7, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, taking another step toward playing at Cleveland (1 p.m. ET) despite a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence took snaps, moved around on his right ankle and threw passes during the portion of practice open to reporters. It came a day after he said he felt a lot better than he thought he would after left tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle late in Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

If Lawrence does play, he would do so while dealing with injuries to both legs. He sprained his left knee in Week 6 against Indianapolis, played four days later at New Orleans and has worn a knee brace since.

He’s been at his best over Jacksonville’s past three games. He’s thrown for 884 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in that span. He also has four rushing scores.

The Jaguars (8-4) will be without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and could be without Little (hamstring). They already are down starting left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

