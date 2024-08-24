National Football League
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson: Mac Jones doing 'good job' but reverts to 'Patriot ways'
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson: Mac Jones doing 'good job' but reverts to 'Patriot ways'

Published Aug. 24, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET

Mac Jones not only got a change of scenery with the Jacksonville Jaguars: he got a new role, too, as the former New England Patriots starting quarterback is set to serve as Trevor Lawrence's backup this season.

In Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's eyes, Jones has played well in their system but still has old habits to shake.

"Mac has played extremely well in the last couple of weeks and really has bought into what we do. He'll still revert back to his [New England] Patriot ways every now and then. We have to remind him he's in Jacksonville. But he has done a good job," Pederson said on Friday night after Jacksonville's preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Jaguars' team website. 

"He has done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved."

In Friday night's preseason win over the Falcons, Jones totaled 113 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 106.9 passer rating, while completing 72.2% of his passes. In the Jaguars' three preseason games this summer, Jones totaled 421 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, while averaging a 112.6 passer rating per game and completing 38-of-52 passes (73.1% completion percentage).

Across his three seasons in New England (2021-23), Jones averaged 2,972.7 passing yards, 15.3 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 85.8 passer rating per season, while completing 66.1% of his passes (14 starts per season). 

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season. They acquired a sixth-round draft pick from the Jaguars for Jones, whose fifth-year option was declined.

Jacksonville is coming off its second consecutive 9-8 season. They lost five of their last six regular-season games to miss the playoffs after reaching the AFC divisional round the year prior. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension ($55 million per season) earlier this offseason, which is tied for the largest average annual value in NFL history.

