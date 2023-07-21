National Football League
Jaguars coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues
National Football League

Jaguars coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues

Published Jul. 21, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET

Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.

"I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," Maxen said. "I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.

"I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react."

ADVERTISEMENT

While Maxen's announcement is the first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014. In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.

A few female coaches in U.S.-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.

Maxen said he no longer felt comfortable hiding his sexuality or his boyfriend of two years.

"You have other coaches who have significant others, and they’re talking about their significant others," Maxen said. "And I felt guilty that I couldn’t do the same thing, that I was letting myself down."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sources: Jets remain among front-runners for free-agent RB Dalvin Cook

Sources: Jets remain among front-runners for free-agent RB Dalvin Cook

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes