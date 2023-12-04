National Football League Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 4, 2023 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). The Jaguars are solid favorites, expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -9).

The Bengals were defeated 16-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, while the Jaguars took down the Houston Texans 24-21 in their last contest.

Can the Jaguars expand on their two-game winning streak?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Bengals and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds & Betting Lines

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Information updated as of November 30, 2023, 6:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Jaguars -9 -110 -110 38.5 -112 -108

Jaguars vs. Bengals Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+9)

Pick OU: Over (38.5)

Prediction: Jacksonville 25 - Cincinnati 17

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

For the first time since 2011, Jacksonville is the scene for Monday Night Football.

It won’t be Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence, as the former is out for the season with a wrist injury, depriving us of a battle between the No. 1 overall picks. Instead, it will be Jake Browning, who was under center for the Bengals last week in a 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

I look for a similarly low scoring game here.

The Bengals are not likely to put up many points without Burrow, and I expect the Jaguars to play fairly conservatively, knowing turnovers will be the only thing that can prevent them from winning this one.

The Jaguars would move into first place in the AFC with a win. My bet is it’s a low-scoring victory.

PICK: Under 40 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Jaguars vs. Bengals Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head meetings, Cincinnati has won against Jacksonville three times.

Jacksonville has been outpaced by 11 points in its last five tilts versus Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Betting Info

Jacksonville is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponent to eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its contests this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars have won 85.7% of the time they have played as the moneyline favorite (6-1).

Jacksonville has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -410 or shorter.

The Jaguars have an 80.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jaguars Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 238 (2,618) 12 Rush yards 106.2 (1,168) 18 Points scored 23.1 (254) 13 Pass yards against 255 (2,805) 28 Rush yards against 87.4 (961) 4 Points allowed 20.5 (225) 12

Jacksonville's Key Players

Offense

Trevor Lawrence ranks 10th in the NFL with 2,746 passing yards through 11 games this year, averaging 249.6 per game with a 67.3% completion percentage and 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

To go along with his passing stats, Lawrence has 240 rushing yards (second on the Jaguars), with three rushing touchdowns.

Travis Etienne's rushing statline this season includes 726 yards (seventh in the NFL) and seven TDs. He is averaging 66 yards per game and 3.7 per attempt (36th in the NFL).

He's also hauled in 36 passes (on 48 targets) for 312 receiving yards with one touchdown. He's averaging 28.4 receiving yards and 3.3 catches per game.

Calvin Ridley has five touchdown catches this season, and has 47 receptions for 663 yards on 76 targets, while averaging 4.3 catches and 60.3 yards per game.

Christian Kirk averages 5.1 receptions and 69.2 yards per game, and has 761 total receiving yards and 56 catches. He's gotten 84 total targets, and has caught three touchdown passes.

Defense

On the defensive side, Foyesade Oluokun has 2.5 sacks (third on the Jaguars) to go with seven TFL, 119 tackles, and one interception in 2023.

Josh Allen has 38 tackles, 10 TFL, and 12 sacks this season.

This season, Devin Lloyd has put up one TFL and 77 tackles.

So far this season, Rayshawn Jenkins has 64 tackles, three TFL, and one interception.

Cincinnati Betting Info

Cincinnati has covered the spread four times this season (4-6-1).

Cincinnati's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times this season.

This season, the Bengals have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.

The Bengals have a 23.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bengals Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 215.9 (2,375) 19 Rush yards 75.8 (834) 32 Points scored 19.3 (212) 23 Pass yards against 249.6 (2,746) 26 Rush yards against 139.6 (1,536) 29 Points allowed 22 (242) 19

Cincinnati's Key Players

Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has registered 914 receiving yards (ninth in the NFL) and six touchdowns (10th in the NFL) on 75 receptions (ninth in the NFL), while being targeted 112 times this season.

Joe Mixon has scored four rushing touchdowns, while totaling 621 rushing yards (3.9 per attempt and 56.5 per game).

Mixon has added 33 receptions (3 per game) for 232 yards (21.1 per game) with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted 40 times in the passing attack.

Through 11 games played this season, Tyler Boyd has 50 catches (4.5 receptions per game on 6.5 targets per game) for 462 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Tee Higgins has been targeted 51 times, resulting in 27 catches for 328 yards .

Defense

Logan Wilson's 2023 showing includes 89 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and three interceptions through 11 games. He leads the Bengals in tackles.

Daxton Hill has two interceptions on top of 74 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and nine passes defended.

Trey Hendrickson has 10.5 sacks (first on the Bengals) in addition to his 11 TFL and 31 tackles.

Germaine Pratt's season stats include 77 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions through 11 games. He is second on the Bengals in tackles.

