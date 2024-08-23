National Football League Inside J.J. McCarthy's 'redshirt' season and why it could pay dividends in 2025 Updated Aug. 23, 2024 9:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The unfortunate season-ending injury to J.J. McCarthy temporarily puts the Minnesota Vikings' young franchise quarterback on the shelf until 2025, but the development plan should not change for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Although an arduous recovery from a torn meniscus will limit the rookie quarterback's experience to film room sessions and chalk talks conducted in the classroom or on the field, McCarthy can take advantage of his unexpected "redshirt" season to become a better player and franchise leader on and off the field.

Moreover, the time away from the field could help him develop a routine that helps him maximize his talent and potential as the QB1 of a unit loaded with explosive playmakers on the perimeter.

From Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to T.J. Hockenson to Aaron Jones, McCarthy will step into a huddle in 2025 with a collection of stars. They can carry him until he's ready to transition from game manager to premier playmaker in a quarterback-friendly system that creates big-play opportunities for passers through clever scheming by Kevin O'Connell & Co.

Though McCarthy will miss a chance to step onto the field as a rookie to showcase his talents, the time away from the field could make him an impact player next season. After working through a diligent rehabilitation program to help him rebuild his knee and strengthen his body from head to toe, McCarthy could become a stronger and more potent pocket passer. In addition, he could extend his range to force defenders to cover every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and end line to end line.

Given the Vikings' weapons on the outside, McCarthy's ability to throw the deep ball could add a dimension to an offense that featured a ball-control approach under Kirk Cousins. After watching the veteran tally 6,778 passing yards with 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 25 games under O'Connell, McCarthy could put up impressive numbers as a pass-first point guard in the Vikings' fast-break offense.

To that point, McCarthy has an opportunity to master the nuances of the offense as a redshirt while learning how to play the game by observing Sam Darnold, who has experienced the highs and lows of the league since entering as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Although Darnold is not obligated to share his insight and wisdom with the rookie, McCarthy will learn by observing the seventh-year pro's preparation process and performance. He can copy the parts of the veteran's plan he likes while taking notes on the blueprint that does not work for his game, personality or preparation approach.

The Vikings can assist in McCarthy's development by outlining a detailed plan that features a mix of classroom work, virtual reality sessions and on-field workouts. While the rookie's rehab will take precedence over skill development workouts, the commitment to mental reps and playbook submersion should start immediately after he is cleared to return to the facility following his surgery.

With only 28 collegiate starts on his résumé, the 21-year-old McCarthy will need to do whatever it takes to reduce the learning curve that can crush inexperienced quarterbacks. He must find creative ways to learn from every rep others take in his absence while diligently working on his mentality as a franchise quarterback. By prioritizing mental skills over his physical tools as a rookie, he could see his game improve significantly in his second season as the game plays in slow motion in his head.

What's next for the Vikings after J.J. McCarthy injury?

If the Vikings utilize various virtual reality technologies, McCarthy could log countless reps against different pressures and coverages employed by the opponents on the Vikings' slate. As coaches load the devices with tactics and strategies plucked from their most recent game plans, the rookie can simulate game reps without taking the pounding or abuse some quarterbacks absorb within the pocket.

Most players make a significant jump from Year 1 to Year 2 based on their rookie experience. McCarthy can match his colleagues by relying on his memories of the offseason grind (mini-camp, organized team activities, training camp and a preseason game) and add to that a carefully crafted rehab process that mixes observations, study halls and virtual reality work.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

