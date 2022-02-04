Seattle Seahawks
Is there merit to Richard Sherman's tough critique of Russell Wilson?

4 hours ago

From 2011-2017, Richard Sherman was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL on one of the league's best defenses with the Seattle Seahawks.

But it appears there is no love lost between the outspoken former All-Pro and his former franchise, and Sherman unloaded on the Seahawks during a recent episode of his podcast with Pro Football Focus.

Sherman touched on the topic of his unceremonious release from the Seahawks while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and on Seattle fans being ungrateful.

But the most explosive soundbite was his commentary on quarterback Russell Wilson, and how letting Russ "cook" hasn't been conducive to winning for the Seahawks.

"You have not been anywhere close to a Super Bowl letting Russ cook," Sherman said. "You will not be anywhere close to a Super Bowl letting him throw 30-40 times a game, because not only are you stopping the clock, so your defense, your time of possession, your propensity to turn the ball over is going to increase."

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 and made a second trip in 2014, both times with Sherman as one of the leaders of the vaunted "Legion of Boom" defense, and with Wilson at quarterback.

His pass attempts per game in each of those season were 25.4 and 28.2 per game respectively. Over the past three seasons, Wilson's attempts per game have skyrocketed to 32 per game.

The Seahawks have not made it past the NFC Divisional Round in that period, including missing the playoffs altogether this season.

With evidence to back up his claims, this leads to the question of whether his comments on Wilson were fair or foul? 

Marcellus Wiley believes they are fair, which he explained on "Speak for Yourself."

"What he did was actually fair," Wiley said. "He actually gave you examples on the field, and then he talked deeper about it because he had the relationship and intimate experience."

Sherman's words might have seemed harsh, but the evidence supports his claims.

Whether the Seahawks and Wilson take heed remains to be seen.

