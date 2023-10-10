National Football League Is Jordan Love Green Bay's quarterback of the future? Published Oct. 10, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jordan Love didn't play well Monday night.

The Green Bay Packers QB had a 32.2 quarterback rating against a hobbled Raiders defense and threw three interceptions during the affair. That brought his season total to six, while he's managed eight TDs in comparison. The Packers moved to 2-3 with the loss, and with games against the Steelers, Chiefs, Lions and Rams coming up on their schedule, things could only get worse.

But Aaron Rodgers cautioned Packers fans to be patient with the young Love, saying that things began slowly for him as well when he started in Green Bay.

"I sent him a message last night, I love Jordan," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's a great kid. I think he showed a lot of things early in the season. He's shown the ability to throw the ball down the field. He's very athletic. I feel like he's had a number of very nice look-offs, and just a number of plays that the average fan is gonna be like, ‘Oh, this guy is gonna be around here for a while. This guy can really play.’"

"As we've seen in New York and Jersey with our young stud [Zach Wilson], week-to-week, the narrative can really change. It can be you're not the guy, and this is a mistake one week, and the next week you're gonna be around for 15 years. And that's the overreaction of our league, and the important thing as a quarterback is just trying to keep your confidence, not kind of getting into all the bulls---, realize it's just part of it. There's gonna be ups and downs in your career, there's gonna be ups and downs in the season, and you just gotta keep pushing through. You've got to be the same guy every single day, you've got to inspire your teammates and bring that consistency. … There's gonna be growing pains. … He's gonna be just fine. … I would just say to the Packers fans, just take some deep breaths. … Just trust this kid … he's gonna be around for a while and they're gonna get it fixed."

But Colin Cowherd disagreed with Rodgers, opining that he sees Love as nothing more than a backup.

"Watch how Green Bay coaches him," he asserted on "The Herd." "They don't trust him. It's hyper-conservative. He only had 15 pass attempts through three quarters, doubled that in the fourth when he was trailing. But they'd rather not throw."

Cowherd said that Love's poor starts have hampered his team's ability to win.

"Analytics and data prove he is awful in the first half. Can't be a good quarterback — forget great … if you're always trailing. … Jordan Love can't play it trailing and win games. Even on script he's bad. Simply put, he cannot throw the ball accurately downfield. Last night, 3-for-11 with three interceptions just five yards down the field. This season, 20 yards down the field, he has a 35 passer rating, 6-for-26. He's not a tier 1. … He's a backup.

"Aaron Rodgers never had a three-pick, no touchdown game. Jordan Love's already got one and counting. Not good. Even more concerning is that Green Bay has an offensive coach … and they had from September 28th to October 9th to prepare — the longest you can get in the NFL without a bye. Even more disturbing … he's getting worse. … Packers fans will suggest 'injuries, dropped passes, inferior playcalling.' That's what fans do with bad quarterbacks. May I suggest Justin Herbert, who is on his third offensive coordinator in four years, rookie year had the 32-ranked offensive line. Two receivers who can never stay healthy … and he just keeps breaking records for a young quarterback. You got it or you don't. … I don't see it."

The Packers will need to be patient with Love, but that patience is going to wear thin soon. He'll need to turn things around for his own sake, and quickly.

