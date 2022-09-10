Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback? 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions.

Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled.

In Thursday night's home opener, Ramsey was targeted seven times and allowed six receptions, 124 receiving yards (20.7 yards per reception), two receiving touchdowns, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Ramsey has only allowed a perfect 158.3 passer rating as the nearest defender twice in his career, with the other time coming in Week 4 of the 2016 season against the Indianapolis Colts, allowing five receptions on six touchdowns for 86 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Is Ramsey officially no longer the Ramsey of old?

Football heads might not be ready to go that far, but on Friday's "First Things First," Kevin Wildes voiced his dissatisfaction with Ramsey's Week 1 performance and brought up his recent history of getting beat deep.

"How about the recent history of Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best defensive player in the league outside of Aaron Donald," Wildes said. "He has allowed a deep-pass touchdown in four of his last six games. … I have to downgrade Jalen Ramsey — arguably the best corner in the league — to Jalen Ramsey, Jalen Ramsey."

Ramsey posted a 54.5 overall grade and a 52.4 coverage grade in Thursday night's loss, significantly lower than years past. In 2021, Ramsey achieved an 84.5 overall grade and an 86.3 coverage grade. In 2020, he boasted 79.8 overall and 80.3 coverage grades.

His best year came in 2017, with a 90.6 overall and 91.2 coverage grade.

Adding another layer to Thursday's off night for Ramsey was the fact that after Buffalo drafted Allen seventh overall in 2018, Ramsey called him "trash." Since then, Allen has faced Ramsey three times, completing 70% of his passes for 11 touchdowns in those three games.

If the two teams were to face off again this season, it would have to be in the Super Bowl.

Until then, Allen and Diggs 1 — Ramsey 0.