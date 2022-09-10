Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

6 hours ago

The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions.

Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled.

In Thursday night's home opener, Ramsey was targeted seven times and allowed six receptions, 124 receiving yards (20.7 yards per reception), two receiving touchdowns, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating for Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Ramsey has only allowed a perfect 158.3 passer rating as the nearest defender twice in his career, with the other time coming in Week 4 of the 2016 season against the Indianapolis Colts, allowing five receptions on six touchdowns for 86 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Is Ramsey officially no longer the Ramsey of old?

Football heads might not be ready to go that far, but on Friday's "First Things First," Kevin Wildes voiced his dissatisfaction with Ramsey's Week 1 performance and brought up his recent history of getting beat deep. 

"How about the recent history of Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best defensive player in the league outside of Aaron Donald," Wildes said. "He has allowed a deep-pass touchdown in four of his last six games. … I have to downgrade Jalen Ramsey — arguably the best corner in the league — to Jalen Ramsey, Jalen Ramsey."

Ramsey posted a 54.5 overall grade and a 52.4 coverage grade in Thursday night's loss, significantly lower than years past. In 2021, Ramsey achieved an 84.5 overall grade and an 86.3 coverage grade. In 2020, he boasted 79.8 overall and 80.3 coverage grades. 

His best year came in 2017, with a 90.6 overall and 91.2 coverage grade. 

Adding another layer to Thursday's off night for Ramsey was the fact that after Buffalo drafted Allen seventh overall in 2018, Ramsey called him "trash." Since then, Allen has faced Ramsey three times, completing 70% of his passes for 11 touchdowns in those three games.

If the two teams were to face off again this season, it would have to be in the Super Bowl. 

Until then, Allen and Diggs 1 — Ramsey 0.

in this topic
share
Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller
National Football League

Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller

48 mins ago
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

3 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson fail to reach contract extension
Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson fail to reach contract extension

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes