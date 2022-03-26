National Football League Is it Aaron Rodgers' fault Davante Adams left Packers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers has his money.

But as of now, the enigmatic QB has a shortage of offensive weapons at his disposal in Green Bay. And many believe that's in large part due to the hefty lump sum he recently carved out of the Packers' coffers.

Rodgers' total deal was the largest ever (guaranteed money) for a QB at the time: three years, $150 million with a $40 million signing bonus. And the $50 million annual average remains a record.

And in the days that followed Rodgers' massive cash-in, several of Green Bay's key weapons departed.

That list includes Rodgers' former star pass-catcher, Davante Adams, who inked a hefty four-year deal with the Raiders following a trade to Las Vegas, and speedy deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Star linebacker Za'Darius Smith also ventured elsewhere, signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The slew of exits has shifted the focus right back to Rodgers, who will have to try and guide his team to success with a new-look corps around him.

And without his go-to-guys from last season, that task has become that much harder.

But according to Colin Cowherd, Rodgers' problems are self-inflicted, a result of the 2021 MVP's questionable leadership ability and selfishness throughout his contractual negotiations.

"Aaron knew about [Adams] leaving long before he signed that contract," Cowherd said Friday on "The Herd." "He still signed that big contract knowing that it'd be hard for Green Bay to find his replacement."

Cowherd went on to detail an unsteady off-field relationship that Rodgers shared with his top-flight receiver, citing an article penned by Packers reporter Tom Silverstein.

"The story says Rodgers and Davante Adams are tight on the field, but Adams is not a part of Rodgers' inner circle. Receiver Randall Cobb is, tackle David Bakhtiari is, but Adams doesn't run with that crowd. He's very much a family guy, he doesn't golf with celebrities, hang out in clubs or push his brand. It's not like Aaron tried to devalue Adams, but as much as he claims he doesn't like the spotlight, he embraces it, sucks a lot of oxygen out of whatever room he's in, and the offseason became all about Aaron once again."

Cowherd pointed out the stark contrast between Rodgers' tactics and Tom Brady's, stating that Brady's success has come in large part due to his team-oriented approach.

"Tom Brady has worked the phones since he arrived in Tampa, calling, DMing, texting other players on other teams to come play for the Bucs. Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage. Gage said last week, ‘I thought somebody was playing a prank on me when Brady called me last week and asked me to come play with him in Tampa.’

"That's all Brady's done: Call Gronk, call Antonio Brown. He takes pay cuts, goes above and beyond to make it work, yet Aaron Rodgers all these years, can't form a relationship with Davante Adams, his best teammate. You've got to be kidding me. According to this story, Aaron knew long before it was public that [Adams] wasn't coming back. Did it stop him from taking $50 million and needing to be the highest-paid quarterback? Nope, and because of that, Za'Darius Smith is now a Viking, and their deep threat is with the Chiefs. Aaron won't sacrifice. When you're on a team, it's not about you."

Cowherd alluded to Rodgers' vaccine situation as well, adding that to his list of selfish ploys from this past season.

The Packers are an entirely different group from the one that fell to the 49ers in the playoffs in January. Whether they'll be better this season, or worse, is yet to be seen.

And now that Rodgers has been paid, Packers fans will have but one charge for his heading into next season.

