Is DJ Moore poised to have breakout season for Bears? Odds, predictions

The DJ Moore era in Chicago is off to a hot start.

On his first touch as a Bear on Saturday — albeit in the preseason — Moore took it to the house, scoring a 62-yard touchdown off of a short pass out wide, sprinting to the end zone untouched.

Do the odds say Moore can help turn the Chicago offense around this upcoming season?

Entering the season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Moore is +360 to nab eight or more receiving touchdowns, +800 to grab 10 or more, and +1400 to amass 12 or more. He's also -170 to total 750 or more receiving yards, but +750 to tally 1,250 or more.

The Bears' leading receiver last season was tight end Cole Kmet, who finished with 544 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The Over/Under on Moore's total receiving yards in his first year in Chicago is 800.5. He racked up seasons of 1,175, 1,193 and 1,157 yards from 2019-21, and tallied 888 yards last season, all with the Carolina Panthers.

However, paramount to Moore's success — and Chicago's success in general — is the play of quarterback Justin Fields.

Last season in 15 starts, Fields completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. As a rusher, he ran for a whopping 1,143 yards and added eight scores.

Fields' Over/Under for passing yards is 2,775.5, for passing touchdowns is 17.5, for rushing yards is 800.5, and for rushing touchdowns is 6.5.

