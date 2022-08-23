National Football League Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson a top-20 player? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Last week, it was revealed that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson came in at No. 61 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022.

And while Colin Cowherd disagreed with Wilson's ranking then, he thinks the QB's placement is even more absurd now that the No. 21-50 spots have been released.

So far, quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow rank ahead of Wilson.

While Cowherd believes the list should be "taken with a grain of salt" because it's voted on by the players, he still took exception with two quarterbacks, in particular, being ranked above Wilson.

Russell Wilson ranked 61st on NFL's Top 100 List Colin Cowherd argued that Russell Wilson will show why he should be ranked higher than 61st this upcoming season.

"Dak Prescott significantly higher at No. 44 than Russell Wilson — don't buy it," Cowherd said Monday on "The Herd." "I like Lamar Jackson, but Russell Wilson at No. 61 and Lamar Jackson at No. 36? Lamar Jackson's won one playoff game. One. His whole career. Give me a break."

The direct statistical comparison between Wilson and the two quarterbacks Cowherd thinks he's better than is a bit murky because of missed time over the past two seasons. But in 2020, when Wilson last played an injury-free season, he had more passing touchdowns (40) and a higher passer rating (105.1) than Prescott has had in any season of his career.

As for Jackson, Wilson has been better than the Baltimore Ravens quarterback in every key passing stat in each of the past two seasons, though Jackson missed two more games than Wilson in 2021. Jackson, of course, laps Wilson and the rest of the QB field when it comes to rushing production.

Last year, a finger injury undoubtedly contributed to Wilson having the worst season of his career. Wilson then, as Cowherd points out, shrewdly used his no-trade clause to force his way to a Broncos team that suits him better, while minimizing the Seattle Seahawks' return.

"Seattle wanted him out of the NFC," Cowherd said. "Russell wanted to go to Denver because it looked a lot like the Rams when Stafford entered and the [Buccaneers] when Tom [Brady] entered. They've got some receivers, some pass rushers, and an offensive coach."

Kyler Murray ranks above Russell Wilson in Top 100 players of 2022 Colin Cowherd doesn't agree with NFL players ranking Kyler Murray ahead of Russell Wilson.

In 2022, Cowherd projects the nine-time Pro Bowler will lead Denver to at least a 5-2 mark through seven weeks while Seattle won't be better than 2-5.

"This is one of those where, by late October, we're all going to be saying the same thing: How did Seattle, regardless of what it got it back in return, let go of Russell Wilson?" Cowherd said. "It's going to take a while for the truth to come out. But mark it down: Oct. 23 we're all going to look up and go, ‘Russell is the 61st-best player in the league? OK, all right.'

"He's somewhere in the top 20, folks. Maybe in the top 10."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.