National Football League Is Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy set for an extension? Jerry Jones indicates he is Published Dec. 17, 2023 11:52 a.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of another strong regular season under Mike McCarthy. Is the head coach poised for a contract extension?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently indicated to NFL Network that McCarthy is indeed in line for a new deal after the 2023 NFL season.

"That'll have a course that seeks its own time frame," Jones said when asked about a potential McCarthy extension. "I don't do anything of that sort until the season is over."

How important is Mike McCarthy to Cowboys' success?

McCarthy has one more year remaining on his deal and is in his fourth season at the helm in Dallas.

The Cowboys entered Sunday 10-3, good for first in the NFC East and coming off a statement 33-13 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas has a road bout with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Dallas entered Week 15 a combined 40-23 in the regular season under McCarthy (2020-present) and 1-2 in the postseason; it has been eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and lost to them earlier in the season, 42-10.

Prior to being hired by Dallas, McCarthy served as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLV — which was played in AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.

