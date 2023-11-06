National Football League Is C.J. Stroud, the Texans' breakout rookie star, already a top 10 NFL QB? Published Nov. 6, 2023 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

C.J. Stroud is the name on everyone's lips today following a stellar performance in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Houston Texans quarterback set the single-game record for passing yards by a rookie with 470, and became only the fifth rookie to throw five touchdowns passes in a game. Stroud led his team in a come-from-behind, 39-37 win on Sunday over the Bucs, culminating in a game-winning drive in the last 46 seconds.

Through his first nine games, Stroud has posted an impressive 2,270 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

Which begs the question: Is the former Buckeye a top 10 NFL QB already?

Craig Carton, host of "The Carton Show," weighed in on Monday with some high praise for the 22-year-old rookie.

Carton's Take: "I know it's only been nine games, but there is no doubt the Houston Texans lucked out when Carolina took Bryce Young and they got C.J. Stroud sitting in their lap.

"He's top 10 in every category. He's got [to be] be the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year."

"Undisputed" co-host Richard Sherman added his thoughts on the Stroud-top 10 QB debate on Monday, echoing Carton's statements on the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Sherman's Take: "He showed that he's a top 10 quarterback in this football league right now. He's showed that throughout the season.

"You've got to give C.J. Stroud all the credit in the world. He got passed over with the No. 1 pick by the Carolina Panthers. … It doesn't look like the right decision now. Bryce has struggled. Not to say he's not going to be a great quarterback in this league going forward … but, right now, C.J. Stroud looks like he came in NFL-ready, and [is] the best Ohio State quarterback to ever grace the NFL.

"He came in and broke the record for an Ohio State quarterback in his first couple games of the season. No quarterback had thrown over for 380 yards in a game, and he did that in, maybe, his second or third game. He's doing a lot of special things, and I'm really impressed with him."

Stroud is only the sixth player in NFL history to record 450 passing yards, five TD passes and no interceptions in a game. He is also the youngest QB to combine 450-plus yards and five TD passes since Patrick Mahomes achieved that feat at age 23.

The 4-4 Texans currently sit at No. 2 in the AFC South, and will head to Ohio on Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

