National Football League Rams put WR Puka Nacua, G Steve Avila, OT Joe Noteboom on injured reserve Published Sep. 11, 2024 4:13 p.m. ET

Receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom have been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams after their injury-filled season opener.

The Rams on Wednesday also signed offensive lineman Dylan McMahon off Philadelphia's practice squad and signed offensive lineman Geron Christian. Los Angeles re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe on Tuesday.

Nacua reaggravated his knee injury in the first half of Los Angeles' 26-20 overtime loss against the Lions in Detroit last weekend. The record-setting wideout will miss at least the next four games to rest his knee.

Avila sprained a ligament in his knee in the first half in Detroit, while Noteboom sprained his ankle. Noteboom has a significant injury history with the Rams, while Avila played every snap in all 17 games last year during his rookie season.

The Rams are dramatically thin on the offensive line heading into their road game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for one more week, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is hoping to return after missing the season opener with a persistent ankle injury.

McMahon is a rookie who was chosen in the sixth round by the Eagles last spring.

Christian played in 58 games over the past six seasons with the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. He started nine games at left tackle last season for the Browns, and he spent this year's training camp and preseason with the Tennessee Titans before being released late last month.

