National Football League Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow Undergoes Surgery; Turf Toe Explained Published Sep. 19, 2025 4:06 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent surgery on his injured left toe, head coach Zac Taylor said after Friday's practice.

Taylor told reporters that the surgery went well, but he did not have a timeline on how long Burrow will be out.

The sixth-year quarterback was injured during the second quarter of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 16. That puts Burrow out at least four games, but preliminary estimates have him sidelined up to three months because of turf toe — an odd-sounding but extremely painful injury.

This is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jake Browning will be the starter in Burrow’s absence as the Bengals look for their first 3-0 start since 2015 on Sunday at Minnesota. Brett Rypien will be Browning's backup.

Turf toe is certainly no joking matter for anyone who has had to work their way back onto the field from it. Medically known as a metatarsophalangeal joint sprain, the injury occurs when the ligaments around the joint of the big toe at the ball of the foot are sprained or ruptured, often as a result of the toe being hyperextended. It sometimes happens when someone lifts their heel, but the ball of their big toe remains on the ground, jamming it and causing hyperextension. Turf toe makes it extremely difficult to push off your foot and cut while running.

The Bengals also declared rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart out for Sunday's game because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful after missing the last two days of practice and CB DJ Turner II (hamstring) is questionable.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

