National Football League
Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow Undergoes Surgery; Turf Toe Explained
National Football League

Injured Bengals QB Joe Burrow Undergoes Surgery; Turf Toe Explained

Published Sep. 19, 2025 4:06 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent surgery on his injured left toe, head coach Zac Taylor said after Friday's practice.

Taylor told reporters that the surgery went well, but he did not have a timeline on how long Burrow will be out.

The sixth-year quarterback was injured during the second quarter of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 16. That puts Burrow out at least four games, but preliminary estimates have him sidelined up to three months because of turf toe — an odd-sounding but extremely painful injury.

This is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jake Browning will be the starter in Burrow’s absence as the Bengals look for their first 3-0 start since 2015 on Sunday at Minnesota. Brett Rypien will be Browning's backup.

Turf toe is certainly no joking matter for anyone who has had to work their way back onto the field from it. Medically known as a metatarsophalangeal joint sprain, the injury occurs when the ligaments around the joint of the big toe at the ball of the foot are sprained or ruptured, often as a result of the toe being hyperextended. It sometimes happens when someone lifts their heel, but the ball of their big toe remains on the ground, jamming it and causing hyperextension. Turf toe makes it extremely difficult to push off your foot and cut while running. 

The Bengals also declared rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart out for Sunday's game because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful after missing the last two days of practice and CB DJ Turner II (hamstring) is questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Jayden Daniels Out; Brock Purdy's Status Uncertain; Tucker Kraft Doubtful

2025 NFL Week 3 Buzz: Jayden Daniels Out; Brock Purdy's Status Uncertain; Tucker Kraft Doubtful

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes