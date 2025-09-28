Betting Indiana Sports Betting: IN Sportsbooks, Apps, and Promos Published Sep. 28, 2025 8:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana sports betting has been fully legal and live since 2019, giving fans across the Hoosier State access to a thriving online wagering market. Today, there are 12+ licensed online sportsbooks in Indiana, each offering a range of Indiana sportsbook promotions to attract new users and reward loyal bettors.

On this page, we’ll break down the top sportsbooks, highlight the best offers and promos, and cover the key legal details you need to know before placing your first bet. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or signing up for the first time, this guide will help you make the most of Indiana’s legal sports betting landscape.

Best Indiana Sportsbook and Betting App Promos

<strong>Sportsbook</strong> <strong>Welcome Offer</strong> <strong>Best Known For</strong> bet365 Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose Competitive odds, live betting, international market depth BetMGM Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses Casino & Vegas ties, market depth, strong welcome bonus DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 + Over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Daily odds boosts, promotions for existing users, live streaming Fanatics Sportsbook Sign Up & Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses EVERY Gameday Unique sports-merchandise loyalty program FanDuel Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Market leader in the US, best in class user experience, SGPs, strong live betting Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 20 Bets​ Caesars Rewards integration

Indiana Sports Betting Overview

Online Launch Date:, September 2019

Online Sportsbooks Available : 12+

Retail Sports Betting: ✅Legal at casinos and stadiums (13 available)

Legal Betting Age: 21+

College Sports Betting : ✅Permitted (no major restrictions)

Online Casinos: ❌ Not Legal

Is Sports Betting Legal In Indiana?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Indiana, both online and at retail sportsbooks. The state officially launched its regulated market on September 1, 2019, following the passage of sports betting legislation earlier that year. The Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) oversees all sports wagering activity, ensuring operators meet strict regulatory standards. Bettors can place wagers through licensed online and mobile sportsbooks or visit retail sportsbooks located inside casinos across the state. To participate, you must be 21 or older and physically located within Indiana’s state lines, which sportsbooks verify through geo-location technology.

Top Indiana Sportsbook Apps Ranked & Reviewed

Indiana’s competitive sports betting market features several of the biggest national operators, giving players plenty of options when choosing where to place their bets. While more sportsbooks may enter the state over time, this section highlights the top six apps currently leading the way based on market share, app quality, promotions, and overall betting experience. Each review breaks down what makes these sportsbooks stand out, the welcome bonuses they offer, and which types of bettors will get the most value from each platform.

DraftKings Indiana

DraftKings is one of the most recognized names in U.S. sports betting, and it launched in Indiana shortly after the state’s online market opened. Its strength lies in integrating fantasy, casino, and sportsbook offerings under one roof, which appeals to versatile bettors.

Welcome Offer:

DraftKings currently offers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for new users. Once you place a qualifying $5 wager, you’ll receive the bonus bets regardless of win or loss. Click here to claim.

Best For / Unique Selling Points

Multi-product integration (DFS, casino, sportsbook)

Frequent odds boosts and promotional tie-ins (especially for major U.S. sports)

Wide liquidity, good depth in major markets

App Experience & Notable Features

High ratings on app stores (e.g. ~4.8 on iOS)

Clean, intuitive layout with easy navigation between sports, live bets, and boosts

In-play betting, parlay builder, same game parlays, and regular "boosts" on select bets

DraftKings is a strong all-rounder that works well for bettors who want both depth and flexibility, especially those already familiar with its fantasy/casino side. Its welcome offer is competitive, and its app is polished and reliable — good for both casual and more serious users.

FanDuel Indiana

FanDuel entered Indiana around the same time as other major operators and is known for its wide reach and consistent promotions. It has built a strong reputation nationally for offering user-friendly products and a polished app experience.

Welcome Offer:

Sign up today for FanDuel’s current new user deal — Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (structure varies by state). This higher "get" amount puts it ahead of many competitors in terms of bonus credit potential.

Best For / Unique Selling Points

Large volume of player props and alternate lines

Strong parlay and combo bet tools

Regular "boost" features and special event promos

App Experience & Notable Features

Highly rated app with smooth design and navigation

In-play betting with fast updates, live stats, and streaming where available

Parlay builder, same game parlays, bet tracker, and frequent odds boosts

If you want maximum bonus potential and a feature-rich app, FanDuel often leads in these areas. It’s especially appealing for bettors who like lots of options and promos to play around with.

BetMGM Indiana

BetMGM has a strong national reputation and is often known for big first-bet insurance offers. In Indiana, it competes aggressively on promos and marketing. Its backing by MGM gives it a competitive edge in brand and infrastructure.

Welcome Offer:

Current offer: Up to $1,500 First Bet Safety Net (if your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets). Some markets allow BetMGM to require a promo code to activate the offer. Click here to claim.

Best For / Unique Selling Points

High maximum offers and big returns for bettors willing to risk larger amounts

Strong live betting interface and in-play exposure

Good rewards/loyalty linkage with MGM properties

App Experience & Notable Features

Solid app design with intuitive navigation across pre-game and live markets

In-play betting, odds boosts, and robust parlay features

May offer live streaming in select sports

BetMGM is ideal for bettors who want big insurance deals and are comfortable staking more. The app experience is robust, and it provides a good mix of promotional upside and mainstream coverage.

Fanatics Sportsbook Indiana

Fanatics is a newer entrant in many states including Indiana, leveraging its brand in sports merchandising to cross-promote. It’s quickly attracting users by combining betting with loyalty benefits tied to FanCash and merchandise perks.

Welcome Offer:

Fanatics often runs Bet & Get structured promotions, such as a daily match on bets (e.g. "Bet $100, Get $100 per day for 10 days") — though the specific Indiana offer must be confirmed. Sign up today.

Best For / Unique Selling Points

Integration with FanCash / merchandise credits

Unique loyalty rewards and cross-brand benefits

Growing sportsbook with competitive promos

App Experience & Notable Features

Clean modern UI with emphasis on branding

Standard features: parlay builder, in-play markets, odds boosts

Likely to roll out more depth over time

Fanatics may not yet have the volume of legacy operators, but its unique synergy with merchandise rewards and an aggressive promotional strategy make it a strong contender — especially for fans who want more than just betting.

bet365 Indiana

bet365 carries a powerful international reputation for depth and market variety, which gives it credibility even in new U.S. states.

Welcome Offer

bet365’s flagship: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets (win or lose). Click here to claim this bonus. Alternatively, bettors may choose a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer.

Best For / Unique Selling Points

Exceptional global market depth (especially in soccer, cricket, international sports)

Strong parlay and bet boost structure

Good mix of standard U.S. sports + niche offerings

App Experience & Notable Features

Well-rated, clean app with smooth navigation and rich content

Live betting with animated visual trackers, live streaming, line shifting

Parlay boosts, same game parlays, in-play variety

bet365 is worth watching for bettors who want something beyond the typical U.S. sportsbook menu. If you value international coverage, depth, and a trusted brand, it’s a solid alternative — especially once the platform is fully matured in Indiana.

Caesars Indiana

Caesars is well established nationally, and in Indiana it leverages its brand across its casino resorts and betting app network. Its reputation is built in part on its rewards and integrated loyalty systems.

Welcome Offer

Caesars often offers Bet $1, Get 20 Profit Boost Tokens (or similar "boost token" structure) for new users. The exact structure can vary by state and promotion period. Check it out here .

Best For / Unique Selling Points

Rewards points tied to Caesars’ hotels, casinos, and entertainment

Frequent odds boosts and promotional events

Strong parlay and combo bet incentives

App Experience & Notable Features

Intuitive design and smooth switching between casino, sports, and loyalty sections

In-play betting, parlay builders, odds boosts, and live features

Loyal user base due to real-world brand recognition

Caesars is a go-to for bettors who want to combine sports betting with rewards beyond cash — e.g. lodging, meals, entertainment. The app is reliable, and the promotional strategy leans toward boosters and long-term loyalty rather than the highest first-bet guarantees.

All Legal IN Sportsbooks

bet365

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars

ClutchBet

DraftKings

ESPN Bet

Fanatics

FanDuel

Hard Rock Bet

How We Rank the Best IN Sports Betting Apps

With so many sportsbooks available in Indiana, we rely on a consistent set of factors to determine which apps stand out from the competition. Each ranking is based on the following criteria:

Odds Competitiveness: We look at how often a sportsbook posts the best lines compared to its rivals, since even small differences in odds can impact long-term profitability.

Bonus Offers & Ongoing Promotions: We evaluate the value of the welcome bonus for new users as well as the quality and frequency of ongoing promotions for existing customers.

Market Depth & Variety: We consider the overall range of betting options, from major U.S. leagues to niche sports and international markets.

User Experience & Mobile App Performance: We examine how smoothly the app runs, focusing on navigation, stability, and how easy it is to place bets quickly.

Banking & Payout Speed: We assess how many deposit and withdrawal options are available and how quickly players can expect to receive their winnings.

Live Betting Features: We analyze the strength of in-play betting, including the speed of odds updates, the availability of live streaming, and access to real-time stats.

Customer Support: We review the accessibility and responsiveness of support, whether through live chat, phone, or email, to ensure players can get help when they need it.

DraftKings Promo Indiana

New Indiana users can Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket (no promo code required).

To qualify, players must deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on any eligible market. This promotion is a "bet-and-get" offer, meaning you will receive the $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. The bonus bets are issued as multiple $25 credits, and they must be used within seven days of being awarded. Winnings from bonus bets are paid out in cash, but the original stake is not returned.

The combination of bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount makes this one of the best all-around new-user packages, especially since the barrier to entry is so low.

To claim this promotion, sign up for a new DraftKings account, make a deposit of at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any eligible market. Once the bet settles, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Click here to do so.

FanDuel Promo Indiana

FanDuel offers new users the chance to bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and no promo code is required to access this deal.

New customers must deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on any eligible market. This is a conditional "bet-and-get" offer, which means your first bet must win in order to unlock the $300 in bonus bets. The bonus bets expire seven days after being credited. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and only winnings from bonus bets are paid out in cash.

The value of this promotion lies in the higher payout of $300 in bonus bets, which is one of the largest return amounts for such a small qualifying bet.

To claim the FanDuel welcome bonus, create a new account , deposit at least $5, and place your first wager of $5 or more. If that bet wins, you will be awarded $300 in bonus bets automatically.

BetMGM Promo Indiana

BetMGM’s welcome promotion gives new players up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a first-bet safety net, and this offer requires the use of a promo code such as FOXSPORTS during registration.

To participate, players must deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying first bet of at least $10. This is a "first-bet insurance" offer, which means if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. The bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited. If your first bet wins, you keep the cash profit but will not receive a refund.

This promotion is appealing because it offers one of the highest maximum safety nets on the market, giving new users significant protection on their first wager.

To claim this offer , sign up for a BetMGM account using the promo code FOXSPORTS, deposit at least $10, and place your first wager of $10 or more. If your bet loses, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Indiana

Fanatics offers a unique promotion where new users can bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash, plus up to $100 in FanCash back on football game days, and this promotion requires no promo code.

To qualify, you must deposit at least $10 and place a $10 wager on any sport. This offer is a hybrid promotion: the initial $10 bet unlocks $100 in FanCash, and additional FanCash is awarded on football game days when certain qualifying bets are placed. FanCash can be redeemed as bonus bets in the sportsbook or used for merchandise on Fanatics.com. The FanCash earned through this promotion has an expiration date, typically within the promotional period.

The major advantage of this offer is its flexibility, as FanCash can be used for betting or applied toward sports merchandise, giving players real-world value outside of the sportsbook.

To claim the Fanatics bonus, sign up for a new account, deposit at least $10, and place your first $10 wager. You will immediately receive $100 in FanCash, and you can continue to earn additional FanCash credits on football game days by placing qualifying bets.

bet365 Promo Indiana

bet365 allows new users to choose between two welcome bonuses: the first is a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets regardless of outcome, and the second is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Use promo code FOX365.

The entry requirement for the $200 bonus bet offer is a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying bet. This is a "bet-and-get" promotion, meaning you receive the bonus regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Alternatively, players can choose the safety net option, which is a "first-bet insurance" model that refunds a losing wager up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bonus bets typically expire within a set window, so users must check the terms for their state.

The standout feature of this promotion is flexibility: casual bettors can take advantage of the low-risk $5 option, while higher-stakes players can opt for the larger safety net offer.

To claim either offer , create a bet365 account and enter the appropriate promo code at sign-up, make a deposit of at least $5, and place your first wager. If you select the bet-and-get option, you will receive $200 in bonus bets after your first bet settles. If you select the safety net offer, a losing first bet will be refunded in bonus bets up to $1,000.

Caesars Promo Indiana

Caesars’ current welcome bonus allows new players to bet $1 and receive 20 profit-boost tokens, and this promotion requires the use of promo code FOX20X.

To qualify, you must deposit at least $10 and place a wager of at least $1 to trigger the profit-boost tokens. Each token provides a 100% profit boost and can be used on 20 separate bets. These tokens must be used within 30 days of being issued. The maximum additional winnings per token is capped at $2,500.

The value of this promotion is that it stretches across 20 separate wagers, giving players repeated chances to double their profits rather than concentrating the offer into a single bonus bet.

To claim this Caesars promotion , register a new account with the promo code FOX20X, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying bet of $1 or more. You will then receive 20 profit-boost tokens that can be applied to future bets within 30 days.

How to Start Betting on Sports in Indiana

1. Choose a Legal IN Sportsbook

Compare welcome bonuses, odds quality, and app UX. Check for Pacers, Colts, or Indiana Hoosiers promos.

2. Register Online

Indiana allows remote sign-up. You’ll typically enter: full name, email, date of birth, last 4 of SSN, and physical address. Verify location and age (21+).

3. Claim a Welcome Bonus

Click the "claim" button on this page to opt in. Read the terms and conditions for minimum odds, qualifying bet, and expiry.

4. Deposit Funds

Common IN methods: credit and debit card, online banking/ACH, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Play+ prepaid.

5. Place Your First Bet

Example: bet $5 on the Ravens to win at DraftKings to unlock bonus bets. You can also try a simple total or moneyline.

6. Withdraw Winnings

Payout options usually include online banking/ACH, PayPal, Venmo, and Play+. E-wallets often pay fastest, while bank transfers can take longer. Check processing times in the app’s cashier.

Benefits of Signing Up for Multiple Indiana Sportsbooks

Claim Multiple Welcome Bonuses– By creating accounts at several sportsbooks, you can stack multiple sign-up promotions and significantly increase your starting bankroll.

Shop for the Best Odds– Having access to more than one sportsbook allows you to compare lines and always choose the most favorable odds, which can maximize your potential winnings.

Access Unique App Features– Different apps offer different strengths, from parlay builders to live streaming, and signing up for multiple sportsbooks lets you take advantage of each operator’s standout tools.

Take Advantage of Diverse Promos– Sportsbooks run recurring odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions, and using multiple apps ensures you never miss out on the best deal available at any given time.

Backup in Case of Technical Issues– If one app is down during a major game or has technical problems, having accounts with other sportsbooks gives you a reliable backup option to continue betting without interruption.

Major Sporting Events in Indiana

Indiana has a deep-rooted sports culture that attracts passionate fans and active bettors year-round. From iconic racing spectacles to Big Ten rivalries and professional sports seasons, the state hosts a variety of major events that generate significant excitement — both in the stands and in the sportsbooks.

Indianapolis 500 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway – May): known as the world’s largest single-day sporting event, the Indy 500 draws massive global attention each spring. It’s a cornerstone of motorsports betting, with wagers available on race winners, top finishes, and head-to-head matchups.

Brickyard 400 (NASCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway): this annual NASCAR Cup Series race is one of the biggest stock car events of the year, attracting loyal racing fans and strong betting interest on outright winners and prop markets.

Big Ten Football & Basketball Seasons (Indiana University, Purdue University): Indiana is home to two major Big Ten programs, and the football and basketball seasons bring intense in-state rivalries and packed stadiums. Games featuring IU and Purdue generate significant local betting activity, especially during conference play and March Madness.

Colts NFL Season (Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis): the Indianapolis Colts are the state’s flagship professional football team. Every home game at Lucas Oil Stadium attracts thousands of fans, and NFL Sundays are among the most heavily bet sporting events throughout the season.

Pacers NBA Season (Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis): the Indiana Pacers are a central part of the state’s basketball identity. Their NBA season offers nearly nightly betting opportunities from fall through spring, including spreads, player props, and live in-game wagers.

Indiana Sports Betting Handle

Indiana’s legal sports betting market has grown steadily since its launch, with yearly betting handle figures offering a clear snapshot of just how active the state’s bettors are. By looking at Indiana’s handle trends, we can see which sports drive the most action and how major events impact wagering throughout the year.

<strong>Year</strong> <strong>Handle</strong> <strong>Revenue</strong> <strong>Hold</strong> <strong>Taxes</strong> 2019 $436.0M $41.6M 9.5% $3.9M 2020 $1.77B $136.4M 7.7% $13.2M 2021 $3.83B $308.3M 8.1% $29.1M 2022 $4.47B $386.9M 8.7% $36.8M 2023 $4.34B $404.4M 9.3% $38.4M 2024 $5.21B $514M 9.9% $48M

Indiana Sports Betting Restrictions: What You Can’t Bet On

While Indiana offers a wide range of legal betting markets, there are clear restrictions designed to protect the integrity of competitions and maintain regulatory standards. One of the most important rules is that wagering on high school sports is strictly prohibited. This includes any events involving athletes under the age of 18, ensuring that amateur competitions remain free from betting influence.

In addition, Indiana does not allow wagering on non-sporting events, such as political elections, award shows, or entertainment contests. Unlike some international markets that offer odds on events like the Oscars or presidential races, Indiana sportsbooks are limited to athletic competitions only. These rules help keep the state’s betting market focused squarely on regulated sports events.

Responsible Gaming in Indiana

Responsible gaming is a key part of Indiana’s legal sports betting framework. Bettors are encouraged to wager within their limits and use the responsible gaming tools available through licensed sportsbooks, such as deposit limits, time limits, and self-exclusion programs. For additional support, check out the following resources:

Indiana Problem Gambling Helpline – 📞 1-800-994-8448 (24/7, confidential)

Indiana Gaming Commission – Responsible Gaming – in.gov/igc

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) – ncpgambling.org | 📞 1-800-522-4700 | 📱 Text "HELP" to 800-522-4700 | 💬 Live Chat: ncpgambling.org/chat

Gamblers Anonymous – gamblersanonymous.org | 📞 1-855-222-5542

Indiana Sports Betting FAQ

Is online sports betting legal in Indiana?

Yes. Online sports betting has been legal in Indiana since September 2019, and residents can wager through a variety of licensed mobile and desktop sportsbook platforms regulated by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

What is the legal betting age in IN?

You must be 21 years or older to legally place sports bets in Indiana, whether online or at a retail sportsbook.

Can I bet on college sports in IN?

Yes, college sports betting is legal in Indiana. Bettors can wager on in-state and out-of-state college teams, including popular programs like Indiana University and Purdue, but high school sports betting is prohibited.

Which sportsbooks are available in Indiana?

Indiana offers 12+ licensed online sportsbooks, including major national operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, Fanatics, and others. All are regulated by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Do I need to be in IN to place a bet?

Yes. You must be physically located within Indiana state lines to place an online bet. Sportsbooks use geo-location technology to verify your location before accepting wagers.

Are there retail sportsbooks in IN?

Yes. Indiana has multiple retail sportsbooks located inside casinos and racinos across the state. These venues allow bettors to place wagers in person on a wide range of professional and college sports.

What did you think of this story?

