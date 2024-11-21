National Football League Hoosiers face first real test in Ohio State; 'Time is ticking' for 49ers Published Nov. 21, 2024 8:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of this weekend’s most-interesting football games will be broadcast over the FOX Sports airwaves. We’ve got you covered.

Up first, No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Indiana to The Horseshoe on Saturday. Then on Sunday, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will guide you through the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers tilt at Lambeau Field.

Seriously, though, the Buckeyes-Hoosiers matchup is extremely polarizing in the betting market. Circa Sports in Las Vegas opened Ohio State -12 this past Sunday and initial money showed for the underdog. Indiana got bet down to +11 before a blitz on the favorite shoved the line out to -13.

The line climbed as high as Ohio State -13.5 before news broke that OSU’s top offensive lineman, center Seth McLaughlin, tore his Achilles.

"I took Indiana +13.5," a respected professional bettor told FOX Sports.

"I bet it right when word got out about Ohio State’s center. You know the books are going to move the line, so you bet it. Center is a big position for me. Changing centers this late in the season can cause some issues. And I think Indiana is a good team. I guess we’re going to find out how good."

My FOX teammate Geoff Schwartz played offensive line at the highest level for six years, and he’s well-aware of the musical chairs in Columbus.

"It’s concerning because offensive line depth is non-existent in this sport," Schwartz said. "When you lose a starting left tackle and center, there’s not much you can do to replace their production. They already moved the left guard to left tackle, so now you’re moving the backup guard to center.

"You hope that scheme and situation will remain favorable to help that group. Running the ball and staying out of high-leverage situations like third and long will be helpful. Indiana’s defensive line has good pieces, but it’s probably not good enough to render Ohio State inoperable for 60 minutes."

Schwartz likes OSU to pull away late and win 31-14.

Colin & JMac's Big Ten Bets: Take the over on Indiana-Ohio State, UCLA covers vs. USC

The elephant in the room is that "InDiAnA hAsN’t PlAyEd AnYbOdY" and almost every television pundit believes Ohio State will emerge victorious.

Come to think of it, the narrative isn’t about the Hoosiers losing, as opposed to how much they will lose by.

"Of course there are concerns about their schedule," the bettor continued. "But you can only play who’s in front of you. They’ve taken care of business in every game. Great coach, great quarterback. Don’t get me wrong, they could lay a total egg and Ohio State could blow them out. I still took the points."

Over to the NFL, the reigning NFC champions have attracted a ton of betting action over the last two days. Green Bay got as high as -2.5 for Sunday’s showdown against San Francisco, then Niners resistance arrived.

The Niners went from +2.5 to +1.5 by Thursday morning and wise guys will likely keep fighting around the 2.

There are clearly opinions on both sides.

Can San Francisco 49ers pull off the UPSET vs. Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 12?

"We like Green Bay at a cheap price," the bettor said. "San Francisco has a lot of problems right now and it’s more than just the injuries.

"This is not the Niners team from last year or the last few years. Nobody’s really lowering their power rating, though, because the pedigree is blinding. There's always going to be someone who thinks they'll bounce back. They’re not a top-five team to me.

"Next week at Buffalo, they make the line [Buffalo -3.5 vs. San Francisco] and Buffalo was only 2.5 on Kansas City. So you’re telling me Kansas City and San Francisco play to almost the same rating? Stop."

It certainly doesn't help that Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Trent Williams are all dealing with injuries. Perhaps they could all play, but there's a difference between playing and performing.

"Time is ticking," the bettor said. "If the Niners lose these next two games, the season’s over."

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

