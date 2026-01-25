How to Watch Patriots vs. Rams or Seahawks, Super Bowl LX Time, Channel, Live Stream

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here. The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in franchise history, extending their record for the most Super Bowl appearances by a team in NFL history. They're also looking to break the tie they have with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins by a franchise in NFL history, as both teams currently have six titles.

This is the Patriots' first Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led them during their dynasty days. They won their last Super Bowl in the 2018 season, beating the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

New England's run to the Super Bowl this season comes as a surprise, though. The Patriots held +6000 odds to reach the Super Bowl entering this season as they had back-to-back 4-13 years in 2023 and 2024.

But the Patriots took off after hiring head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the team as a player. Vrabel, who coached the Tennessee Titans for six seasons (2018-23), has led the Patriots to success with his blunt honesty, which players told FOX Sports' Henry McKenna made it easy for them to respect him as a leader. He's been named a finalist for Coach of the Year, too.

Drake Maye has also ascended as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in his second season, finishing the regular season with the second-best odds to win MVP. He led the league in passer rating, completion percentage and passer rating in the regular season. Maye's had some struggles in the playoffs, turning the ball over five times in the Patriots' first two postseason games and threw for just 86 yards in their title win. But at 23, Maye is the second-youngest quarterback to reach the Super Bowl in NFL history.

One of the reasons for Maye's quick ascension to becoming one of the game's best quarterbacks is offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. In fact, McDaniels showed Maye old film of Brady, who McDaniels coached for several seasons in New England, to help him improve.

"Josh was with them for 20 years, so why would you not want to show how this offense can be executed at the highest level," veteran Patriots tight end Hunter Henry told McKenna recently. "So that’s what we expect. Obviously, not [Drake] to be [Brady] … they’re very different players, but, yeah, I think you want to elevate and show them the best."

The Patriots took down two of the league's toughest defenses earlier in the postseason, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans in their first two games. If the Seahawks win on Sunday, the Patriots will take on four of the league's top six defenses this season. If the Rams win, Super Bowl LX will likely be a matchup between the two MVP favorites this season. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite to win the award after earning first-team All-Pro as he's also seeking to win his second Super Bowl.

