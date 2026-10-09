How to Watch Texans vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Houston Texans visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Both teams are 0-4. Houston lost 34-30 to Dallas in Week 4. Tennessee lost 24-18 at Baltimore.

Houston’s passing game ranks sixth in the NFL at 264.8 yards per game. The Texans have allowed 109 points through four games, 27.25 per game.

Tennessee’s passing game averages 172.3 yards per game, tied for 28th in the league, and its rushing offense ranks 25th at 89.0. The Titans have allowed 83 points through four games, 20.75 per game, and their turnover margin is minus-3, tied for 24th.

The Texans are 6.5-point favorites over the Titans, with a total of 40.5 and a moneyline of -311 for the Texans and +251 for the Titans.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Houston is 0-4, but Nico Collins has been the bright spot in the two games he has played, with 14 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas on Oct. 4, a 34-30 loss, and had seven catches for 75 yards in the opener against Buffalo.

Tennessee has allowed 83 points through four games, 20.75 per game. Houston, 0-4, needs another big game from him.

Houston's passing game ranks sixth in the NFL at 264.8 yards per game, and C.J. Stroud has driven it, throwing for 1,141 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions despite the 0-4 record. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas on Oct. 4.

Tennessee's turnover margin is minus-3, tied for 24th in the NFL. A clean record lets him lean on the Titans making the mistakes, as he did against Dallas.

Tennessee's passing game averages 172.3 yards per game, tied for 28th in the NFL, and Carnell Tate has been its steadiest target with 22 catches for 268 yards. He caught nine passes for 145 yards at Baltimore on Oct. 4, his most of the season, after 58 yards the week before.

Houston has allowed 109 points through four games, 27.25 per game. Turning short targets into longer gains is the task, as on a 33-yard catch against the Ravens.

The Titans rank 25th in the NFL at 89.0 rushing yards per game, and Tony Pollard has handled most of that work with 221 yards on 54 carries, 4.1 per carry, and one touchdown. He had 16 carries for 48 yards and a score at Baltimore on Oct. 4, Tennessee's 24-18 loss.

One touchdown on 54 carries leaves Tennessee wanting more from the ground game near the goal line as it tries to stay close.

Texans vs. Titans Odds

Learn more about the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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