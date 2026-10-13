How to Watch Saints vs. Giants: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New Orleans Saints visit the New York Giants on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants are 3-1-1 and lead the NFC East, and the Saints are 1-4.

New York tied Washington 27-27 in overtime in Week 5 after coming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter. Dominic Zvada missed three field goals, including a 46-yarder in overtime that would have given the Giants the lead. He had made all 11 of his kicks through the first four games.

New Orleans lost 23-13 to Minnesota in Week 5 and is trying to avoid a sixth straight losing season. Tyler Shough threw for 96 yards, and the Saints’ only touchdown came on an 87-yard scoop-and-score by safety Jonas Sanker. They led at halftime for the first time this season.

The Saints are 1.5-point favorites over the Giants, with a total of 45.5 and a moneyline of -119 for the Saints and +100 for the Giants.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

The Saints throw 41.0 times per game, second in the NFL, because their run game averages 81.8 yards, bottom five. That makes Tyler Shough the offense, with 137 completions on 205 passes for 1,299 yards, 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and 13 sacks taken in five games. New Orleans is 1-4 after a 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 11.

The Giants have 8.0 sacks, bottom 10 in the NFL, and 10 hurries, in the bottom half, so Shough faces one of the lighter rushes in the league. A clean pocket is the Saints’ best route to points after they scored 13 against Minnesota.

Only one of the Saints’ nine touchdown catches belongs to Chris Olave, even though he leads the team with 54 targets, 39 catches and 537 yards. Juwan Johnson and Fant have three scores each.

The Giants are third in the NFL in passes defensed with 29, so Olave will face tight coverage on many of those targets. Olave is questionable with an illness after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and being limited Friday, so he is a game-time decision. The Saints need their top receiver to turn volume into points, because the touchdowns are coming from elsewhere.

Malik Nabers leads the Giants with 329 receiving yards on 46 targets, and the offense just threw 54 passes in a 27-27 tie at Washington on Oct. 11, when Jameis Winston finished 33 of 54 for 326 yards. New York is 3-1-1 and has not lost since Sept. 21.

The Saints have 13 passes defensed and 1 interception, both bottom five, while the Giants average 199.2 passing yards per game, 20th in the league, so Nabers has room to produce. A big day from their top receiver is how that unbeaten run continues.

The Giants' most-targeted receiver is a tight end, Isaiah Likely, who has 48 targets, two more than Nabers. He has turned them into 33 catches for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns, a team high. He averages 8.6 yards per catch, so most of his work is short and in the middle of the field.

The Saints allow 148.8 rushing yards per game, bottom five, which gives New York a run game that can set up play-action throws to Likely. Play-action built on that run game is the Giants' easiest route to the end zone.

Saints vs. Giants Odds

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