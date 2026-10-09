How to Watch Ravens vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Ravens are 3-1 after beating Tennessee 24-18 in Week 4. The Falcons are 2-2 after a win at New Orleans.

Atlanta’s offense runs through the ground game. The Falcons rank second in the NFL at 181.0 rushing yards per game, but their passing game is 25th at 179.5. The Falcons’ minus-5 turnover margin is tied for 27th in the league. They have allowed 23.0 points per game.

Baltimore leans the other way. The Ravens rank 13th in passing at 241.5 yards per game, and Lamar Jackson has thrown six touchdowns and one interception. The Ravens have allowed 24.0 points per game.

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites over the Ravens, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -182 for the Falcons and +153 for the Ravens.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Baltimore is 3-1 because its quarterback has been steady and efficient, with Lamar Jackson completing 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He went 15 of 20 for 222 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee on Oct. 4 and has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the last two games.

Atlanta has allowed 92 points through four games, 23.0 per game. Finishing drives against that defense is the job.

The Ravens throw for 241.5 yards per game, 13th in the NFL, and most of that production runs through Zay Flowers. He leads the team with 352 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 catches, and he has topped 80 yards in each of his three games. He caught eight of 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee on Oct. 4.

Atlanta's turnover margin is minus-5, tied for 27th in the NFL. Extra possessions would give Flowers more chances to work with.

Atlanta ranks second in the NFL at 181.0 rushing yards per game, and Bijan Robinson is the reason the Falcons are 2-2 after a rough start. He has 494 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries, 5.8 per carry. He ran 19 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns at New Orleans on Oct. 5.

Baltimore has allowed 96 points through four games, 24.0 per game. The carries will be there against that defense, and he has topped 70 yards in every game.

Atlanta's passing game ranks 25th in the NFL at 179.5 yards per game, which makes Drake London's production stand out. He has 20 catches for 370 yards this season and has been targeted at least five times in every game. He had five catches for 96 yards at New Orleans on Oct. 5.

Baltimore's offense averages 395.0 yards per game. London will need to keep making catches to help Atlanta match that pace, since he has led the Falcons in receiving in three of four games.

Ravens vs. Falcons Odds

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